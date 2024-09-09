OFW Hospital to serve dialysis, cancer patients

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) Hospital in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga will soon serve hemodialysis and cancer patients for migrant workers and their dependents.

The DMW announced the establishment of hemodialysis and cancer care units in the facility to help address the significant burden of chronic kidney disease and cancer patients within the OFW sector.

"We are working on expanding the services of the hospital to turn it into a cancer specialty hospital," the DMW said.

The facility, a Level 1 specialty hospital, is the first and only medical institution in the country that provides comprehensive medical services to OFWs and their dependents.

The hospital has already provided 400,000 health services to approximately 60,000 families since its establishment two years ago.

The 50-bed capacity facility offers laboratory services, radiology diagnostic imaging, outpatient consultation, pre-employment examination, inpatient admission, minor surgery and urgent care to OFWs and their qualified dependents including their spouse, children, parents and siblings for unmarried OFWs.

The OFW Hospital here addresses the pre-employment and post-arrival health needs of overseas workers and seafarers, with a telehealth program aimed at extending their reach beyond Pampanga and linking OFWs across the country and across the globe.

It is envisioned to become a premiere tertiary center which offers highly specialized diagnostic and therapeutic services tailored to the unique needs of migrant workers.

For inquiries and more details, OFWs may contact the hospital through http://www.ofwhospital.info/, OFW Hospital Facebook Page or mobile number 0981-672-9754.