OFWs in CL get P1.56M worth of aid from DMW

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Scores of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Central Luzon have received a total of P1,560,000 worth of assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers or DMW.

The financial aid was given to beneficiaries under the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund which provides medical, financial, psycho-social, legal, rescue or repatriation assistance to all OFWs, regardless of their immigration status.

DMW Regional Director Mel Caldano said the program is among the initiatives of the government to help OFWs and their families.

“From P25,000, qualified beneficiaries can now receive up to P50,000 depending on their category under the AKSYON Fund Program. DMW ensures that the government is there for the OFWs, especially in times of crisis and calamities,” the DMW official said.

Other assistance for OFWs include pre-employment services, proper documentation of workers, and seminars on pre-departure and pre-migration to help them make informed decisions on their labor migration journey.

The DMW said it offers OFWs services like Online Processing System for Balik Manggagawa, Online Processing System for Direct hires, DMW Help Desk, Registration of worker applicants, jobs fair, and assistance to Seasonal Work Program.

The agency added that it works with foreign employers and recruitment agencies at the countries of employment to ensure compliance with minimum standards and monitor the situation of OFWs.