Oil price upticks up to PHP0.50/L set this week

MANILA – Fuel prices are set to rise again Tuesday, between PHP0.10 to PHP0.50 per liter, the fifth consecutive week of hike.

In an advisory Monday, Seaoil said the price of its gasoline would jump by PHP0.10 per liter, diesel by PHP0.50 per liter, and kerosene by PHP0.10 per liter effective 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Caltex, in a separate advisory, said it would implement the same rates but at 6:01 a.m. of the same day.

Oil prices have been on the rise given the supply issues on account of the geopolitical issues between Russia and Ukraine, the Gaza conflict, and the issues between Israel and the Gulf states.

Prices are also affected by the expected surplus as members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries plan to increase production. (PNA)