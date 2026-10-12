Older persons make up 10.49% of CL population

A total of 1.36 million people aged 60 and above accounted for 10.49% of Central Luzon’s population in 2024, marking an increase from 8.82% in 2020, according to data released by the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) Region III in October 2026.

Citing the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) 2024 Population Census, the CPD said the figures indicate a continuing shift toward an ageing population in the region.

The data showed that 488,356 people were aged 60 to 64, the largest age group among older persons.

Women aged 60 and above accounted for 11.78% of the region’s female population, while men in the same age group represented 9.22% of the male population.

The CPD Region III highlighted the figures during its celebration of Elderly Filipino Week on October 8, 2026, at the Bamban Municipal Covered Court in Bamban, Tarlac.

The event included the distribution of food packs to indigenous older persons and persons with disabilities.

CPD Region III Director Lourdes P. Nacionales urged government agencies and local government units to incorporate the needs, rights and participation of older persons into local development plans and programs.

She emphasized the importance of preparing communities for the region’s growing elderly population.