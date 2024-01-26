Olongapo transport group, residents get livelihood aid

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- A transport group and around 58 residents of Olongapo City recently received livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The P2.5 million worth of livelihood assistance is under the agency's Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP).

The program aims to help accredited co-partners procure raw materials and equipment to improve small businesses, and cooperatives.

The Olongapo Subic Castillejos San Marcelino Transport Service Multi-Purpose Cooperative received P1-million worth of auto supplies and rice retailing packages for its members.

The city government of Olongapo, meanwhile, received P1.5 million for the procurement of starter kits to help the 58 beneficiaries, mostly welders and dress making trainees start their own business.

DILP is a program of DOLE which aims to restore livelihoods and provide immediate social protection to vulnerable, unemployed, underemployed, and displaced workers, and survivors of calamities.