Olympic, outreach cap fire prevention month

MABALACAT CITY -- The celebration of Fire Prevention Month in this city was capped by two significant events – a fire olympics and a community outreach at an aeta community.

Fire Senior Inspector Joshua Ayson, acting city fire marshal, said the Barangay Fire Olympics 2024 was participated by five barangays where Dau captured the top prize.

Barangay Dau bested the villages of Madapdap, Tabun, Sapang Biabas and Mabiga.

Dau is one of the largest and most progressive barangays in Central Luzon and possesses fire fighting capabilities.

The barangay is backed by volunteer fire brigades that were organized by Councilor Timothy Dee.

In getting the overall champion trophy, Barangay Dau won major drills such as flammable liquid fire extinguishment, hose laying and replacement of busted hose.

The village also won the bucket relay, a traditional method still used especially in cramped and narrow streets.

Barangay Mabiga and Barangay Madapdap came in 1st and 2nd runner up, respectively.

“We are thankful for the participation and cooperation of our leaders in the City as well as in the barangay areas. We witnessed a strong partnership and camaraderie which are key elements in battling disasters like fire incidents,” Ayson said.

For his part, Dee said that the event does not focus alone on which is the best barangay among the participants but it is also an opportunity to gain more knowledge and skill in fighting fire.

“Hopefully more barangays will participate to make them more knowledgeable and competent. Events like this bring firefighters and barangay personnel together to make big impact in our community,” Dee said.

At Sitio Calapi, where hundreds of Aeta families live, this city’s fire department organized a community outreach in cooperation with Icon-11 Rotary Club and Councilor Timothy Dee.

The city fire office held a medical mission, tree planting and distributed food packs under its feeding program.

“On top of responding to city’s emergencies like fire, we are also mindful of the condition of our indigenous peoples whose settlements may not be easy to reach,” Ayson said.