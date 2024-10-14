OMB includes dead Porac exec in suspension order

PORAC — The Office of the Ombudsman has included a deceased town councilor in a list of town officials who got six-month preventive suspension for “gross neglect of duty.”

The order, which was approved on October 7, 2024 by Ombudsman Samuel Martires, listed the late councilor, Regin B. Clarete, among the 21 suspended officials in Porac town.

Clarete, who passed away in May 2023, was named along with incumbent Mayor Jing Capil, Vice Mayor Francis Laurence Tamayo, Sangguniang Bayan members and a department head.

The suspension stemmed from a case filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Juan Victor R. Llamas concerning the operations of Lucky South 99, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

The Ombudsman’s 11-page order stated that the officials, including the late Clarete, were “preventively suspended during the pendency of this case until its termination, but not to exceed the total period of six months, without pay.”

Clarete was replaced by his sister, Myla Clarete, at the Porac Council in September 2023.

Myla was not included in the suspension order and even appointed acting mayor.

Acting Mayor Clarete is the sister-in-law of former Councilor Mike Tapang, who is also eyeing the mayoral post.

Sun.Star Pampanga tried to reach out to Acting Mayor Myla but has not received a response as of press time.