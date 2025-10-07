Ombudsman suspends San Simon mayor anew

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the preventive suspension of San Simon Mayor Abundio “Jun” Simbulan Punsalan Jr. for six months without pay over administrative cases involving grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service.

The suspension stemmed from two separate complaints filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and RealSteel Corporation, represented by Irwin H. Chua and Melodie E. Arellano.

The cases, docketed as OMB-C-A-SEP-25-0192 and OMB-C-A-SEP-25-0193, were filed before the Ombudsman in connection with alleged irregularities in the local government unit of San Simon, Pampanga.

In the order signed by Acting Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante F. Vargas on September 15, 2025, Punsalan was suspended from office for the duration of the proceedings, not to exceed six months, without pay.

The order stated that any delay in the disposition of the case caused by the respondent’s fault or negligence will not be credited in computing the suspension period.

The suspension takes effect immediately upon service of the order to the respondent.