Ominous papal Moscow visit this June? Jesus warns anew on lung disease, etc.

First, the news from intelligenceonline.com that both Russian and Vatican officials are meeting to iron out details on the visit of Pope Francis to Moscow this June.

Then followed news from the Catholic News Service quoting the Holy See press office as saying “Pope Francis has not accepted an invitation to travel to Moscow in June to meet with Vladimir Putin.” But isn’t this only to confirm that Russia has indeed invited the Pope who, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has been saying he wanted to meet with the Russian leader to broker peace.

What’s the big deal anyway apart from possible ceasefire between the warring states? A huge deal, as far as those keeping tabs on prophecies from recent Marian apparitions, particularly in Garabandal, Spain in the 1960’s.

To recall: On June 19, 1962, the Garabandal visionaries were given a vision of the tribulations, making them scream in fear for several minutes. Visionary Conchita said the vision referred to the time when communism, led by Russia, would unexpectedly take over many parts of democratic countries where Christians would be persecuted.

On the significance of a papal Moscow visit, Conchita said: “The pope will go to Russia, to Moscow. As soon as he returns to the Vatican, hostilities will break out in different parts of Europe.”

Mysticpost.com cited the visionaries explaining that “communism, led by Russia, would unexpectedly take over many parts of democratic countries where Christians would be persecuted. At the height of such an event, God would send to the whole world the Great Warning which will simultaneously penetrate, in the manner of the Holy Spirit, the consciences of each living person on earth, both believers and unbelievers.”

So the Pope’s visit to Moscow is prophetically significant not only because it will signal Russian invasion of Europe and persecution of Christians, but also precede the Warning which was prophesied starting way back 450 years ago.

Referring to the Warning, Garabandal visionary Jacinta said: "The Virgin said that the Warning would come, when conditions are at their worst."