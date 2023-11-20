On active city administrators

PER Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code Act of 1991, the administrators of a town or city carry the burden of running the affairs of government as if the mandated heads were personally present.

The qualifications of an administrator are spelled out in the said code and include the following: he/she be a resident of the local government unit concerned; of good moral character; a holder of a college degree preferably in public administration, law or other related courses from a recognized college or university and a first grade civil service eligible or its equivalent.

A most important qualification is that he/she must have acquired experience in management and administration work for at least five years in the case of the provincial or city administrator and at least three years in the case of the municipal administrator.

The term of the administrator is coterminous with that of the appointing power.

Among his functions as administrator, as provided in the Code are: develop plans and strategies and upon approval thereof by the governor or the mayor, as the case maybe, implement the same particularly those which have to do with the management and administration-related programs and projects which the governor or mayor is empowered to provide for under the Code (Sec. 480, Article 10, LGC).

The administrator shall assist in the coordination of the work of all the officials of the LGU under the supervision, direction and control of the governor or mayor and may convene the chiefs of offices and other officials of the LGU.

Establish and maintain a good personnel program for the local government, promote career development and enhance the merit principle in the public service.

Do such acts which may enhance the image and integrity of the LGU.

# # #

In Mabalacat City, the administrator is Franco Alejo L. Madlangbayan who does the yeoman’s job of carrying day-to-day tasks of running the affairs of government under the supervision, direction and control of City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo.

In Angeles City, Atty. Willie B. Rivera, a Master of Law degree holder, does the task of City Administrator under, of course, the supervision, direction and control of Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr.

Both perform commendable jobs at their respective posts.