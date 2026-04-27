On Public Office, Decorum, and Ethical Responsibility

Public office is a public trust. Those who hold senior positions in government are entrusted not only with authority, but with the confidence of the people they serve. This trust carries expectations that extend beyond technical competence. It includes restraint, judgment, and a consistent regard for the dignity of the office.

It is in this context that many citizens, I for one, feel deep disappointment when a senior government official publicly posts content on a verified social media account that appears inconsistent with the dignity and restraint expected of public service. While social media is a personal space for expression, it becomes inseparable from official identity when the account is verified, widely followed, and publicly associated with one’s government position.

Republic Act No. 6713, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, provides clarity on these expectations. Section 4 of the law requires public officials to act with professionalism, sincerity, and commitment to the public interest at all times. These standards are not limited to the performance of formal duties. They encompass conduct that reflects respect for the position held and for the institution represented.

The law recognizes that authority in public service is sustained not only by legality, but by credibility. When public behavior invites unnecessary controversy or shifts focus away from the work of governance, it risks weakening public confidence. This effect is not confined to the individual concerned. It extends to the agency and, by extension, to the broader civil service. Career public servants who consistently exercise discretion and professionalism may find their efforts undermined by highly visible lapses at the leadership level.

Disappointment in such situations is not rooted in moral policing or personal judgment. It is grounded in a principled expectation that those entrusted with high office demonstrate an awareness of the symbolic and ethical weight of their actions. Public service demands a level of self‑restraint precisely because leadership is, by nature, exemplary. What officials choose to show in public spaces signals what they consider acceptable within the service.

RA 6713 was enacted to uphold more than procedural compliance. It was designed to protect the integrity of public service by promoting conduct that strengthens public trust. Ethical leadership requires reflection and accountability, especially when boundaries between personal expression and public representation are blurred.

As a government employee myself, I wish to express my deep disappointment not to seek punishment or humiliation. It is to assert that standards matter, which we at the lower levels adhere and practice, and much expected particularly at senior levels of government. Discretion is not a limitation on freedom. In public service, it is part of professionalism. Dignity is not ornamental. It is essential to credible and effective leadership.