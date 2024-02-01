On visiting the bed-ridden

ONE of the endearing factors of Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo’s medical assistance program is the regular visitations of the city residents who are seriously sick and bed-ridden.

Always aware of the importance of close medical care and attention his constituents need, MCG always finds time in his busy schedule to set aside one day in a week to seek out the bed-ridden and there and then finds out what the petients need and he readily delivers what is necessary.

Such is the peculiarity of MCG Cares which by the way has a program on RW 95.1 FM with the same title aired weekly.

At the Mayor’s office, there is a steady flow of callers who seek medical assistance, care and treatment.

At the ground floor of the city hall in Xevera is the social assistance office headed by Sy Balagtas who attends to hundreds of city residents with varying medical needs an assistance. There, those who need financial assistance are attended to.

MCG, by far, is the only local chief executive who has launched this special type of medical assistance to constituents, aside of course from Pampanga Vice Governor Lilia @Nanay Baby Pineda who has been attending to the needs of her province mates for a long time now.

£ £ £

To reach out to far-flung areas in the city, MCG has established medical teams which are to serve rural folks and other residents. The medical teams are composed of men and women from the 27 barangays of the city.

Each member of the medical team is required to report to is or her barangay chairman daily.

£ £ £

In the bucket list of MCG’s medical assistance program is the establishment of more hemo dialysis centers at the proposed government cener in Barangay Camachiles.

This project, however, hit a snag when a disgruntled lawmaker filed a cas with the Office of the Ombudsman against MCG, the vice mayor an members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

As soon as this case is resolved, it will be smooth sailing for the new city government center