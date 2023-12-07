One ticket to wealth and ignominy

LOTTO bettors, like myself, have been trying and hoping (against hope) to hit the coveted jackpots.

They pray hard in order to at least get one of the major prizes which at the moment run into millions of pesos.

We are not at all discouraged at the scientific conclusion that we are running against millions of odds to hit the jackpot.

As much as possible, we bettors do not want to miss betting at some obscure locations. The temptation to bet is much higher than to save. The thought of suddenly winning is irresistible!

PCSO has come up with every magical betting platforms just to lure aspirants to big games. It has come up with various names: simply lotto, super lotto, ultra lotto, grand lotto, mega lotto. It says it requires winners to pay 20% as tax on the winnings. Whew!

Several winners have been reported so far but PCSO does not reveal the identities of winners, for security reasons kuno. This is an ambiguous claim as some bettors think the government and its agencies may claim the biggest pots and nobody can contest that. So some bettors are sceptical at winning big jackpot prizes thinking that the government or its proxies would get the big prizes anyway.

Definitely, winning a major lotto prize could alter one’s lifestyle overnight or make the worse of it resulting to confusion or ignominy.

Whatever, prudent people would rather rely on simple income than dream big and live extravagantly.

The lure of lotto betting is too much for gambling addicts to forego. They are now stuck to the game no matter what.

In sum, there is truth to the old adage: a winner never quits, a quitter never wins. To those who have won big, major prizes in lotto draws, their lives might have changed drastically but for those who continue to lose, including me, we continue dreaming and hope that lady luck will, at one time, smile at us and let us taste the sweetness of winning.

Some winners, however, have settled for the worse: their marriages broken, relationships severed and ignominy came into their lives, all because of these fantastic lotto games.