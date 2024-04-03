Onion capital holds Sibuyas Festival

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Bongabon town in Nueva Ecija is currently celebrating the Sibuyas Festival which started on April 1 and will end on April 10.

The festival is a tradition in Nueva Ecija that allows people to come together and remind residents of the important role agriculture plays in their lives.

The ten-day event will highlight various activities and entertainment for locals and tourists alike.

One of the main program is the Farmers' Day at the Bongabon Agricultural Trading Center in Barangay Curva.

The celebration is a tribute to the tireless dedication and sacrifice of farmers in the agricultural sector.