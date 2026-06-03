Onion cold storage opened in Bacolor

The first-ever Onion Cold Storage Facility in Pampanga was opened in Barangay Cabalantian, Bacolor town on Tuesday.

This modern facility has the capacity to store up to 20,000 sacks of onions.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Bacolor Mayor Diman Datu, members of the Bacolor Sangguniang Bayan, and officials from the Department of Agriculture (DA) led the event.

Through this cold storage facility, the quality of harvested onions can be preserved, product losses can be minimized, and onion growers will have the opportunity to sell their produce when market prices are favorable.

The DA said onions can be stored for up to six months after harvest, allowing farmers to maximize their value.

The facility is a result of the DA's Onion Expansion Program, which allocated ₱41.5 million to strengthen the onion industry in the province.

At present, more than 50 hectares of farmlands in Bacolor have been planted with onions under the leadership of the Bacolor Onion Growers Association.

While Nueva Ecija is widely known as the Onion Capital of Central Luzon, Pampanga now aims to establish itself as one of the country’s leading producers and exporters of high-quality onions.

As an additional show of support for farmers, Governor Pineda and Vice Governor Pineda announced the provision of wing vans to assist in the transportation and distribution of agricultural products.

The provincial government said it works with DA to expand onion cultivation and identify other municipalities in the province with strong potential for onion production.

During the inauguration, farmers in the municipality received more than 1,000 sacks of rice seeds. ( Via Pampanga PIO)