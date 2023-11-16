Onion stakeholders meeting held in CSF

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agriculture for Central Luzon (DA RFO 3) hosted this year's Onion Stakeholders' Meeting on Tuesday, November 14 at the Government Center in Barangay Maimpis here.

The meeting was led by the High-Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP) with onion stakeholders from the provinces of Central Luzon.

Elma Mananes, Chief of the Field Operations Division, said onion is one of the main needs of the country.

She encouraged other farmers to increase onion production in the region.

Mananes added that increasing onion production will help so that the country no longer needs to import.

She said this may lower its price in the market and increase the income of local onion farmers.

HVCDP representative Christine Joy Corpuz discussed the National Onion Industry Situation, Central Luzon Onion Industry Situation, Challenges in Onion Industry, and Onion Cost Structure which are among the objectives of the meeting.

The agency said the province of Nueva Ecija remains the leading province when it comes to onion production.

The meeting aims to share the current situation of the region and the country on onion cultivation.