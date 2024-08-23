Online seller nabbed for selling illegal drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — An online seller was arrested by the Magalang police for allegedly selling illegal drugs.

Colonel Jay Dimaandal, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, identified the suspect as a 47-year-old man, considered as a high value target.

The suspect was allegedly caught in the act of selling methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) to an undercover policeman during the operation launched in Barangay Sto. Rosario, Magalang town.

Dimaandal said the suspect yielded around 75 grams of shabu worth P510,000.

The suspect is now facing charges in court for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.