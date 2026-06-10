Operations at collapsed building

Retrieval and clearing operations at the building collapse site in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City concludes.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II led, together with officials of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) led the demobilization briefing on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

During the briefing, Mayor Jon was updated on the current status of the clearing operations, site conditions, and the next steps concerning the demobilization of personnel and resources involved in the operation.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), approximately 95 percent of the debris at the collapse site has already been cleared through the collective efforts of various government agencies and organizations.

Following the briefing, Lazatin conducted a site inspection to assess the condition of Ground Zero and check on the welfare of personnel who remain deployed in the area.

The mayor expressed his gratitude to all responders, rescuers, technical teams, heavy equipment operators, volunteers, and partner agencies for their sacrifices and contributions to the operation from day one up to the present.

Following the Unified Command Meeting convened by the city government Unit (LGU), which formally marked the conclusion of operational activities, participating agencies and responders commenced demobilization procedures.

The BFP conducted a Close-Out Meeting for personnel and partner agencies involved in the Search, Rescue and Retrieval (SRR) Operations .

The BFP said the activity served as an opportunity to acknowledge the collective efforts of participating agencies, discuss operational accomplishments and key observations, and formally conclude the deployment following 18 days of continuous operations.