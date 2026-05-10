A Stand Against Online Gambling

More than a year ago, our parish priest recently shared a heartbreaking real-life story about someone who took his own life after being overwhelmed by online gambling debts. It was a painful reminder that online gambling is not harmless entertainment. It can quietly destroy a person’s finances, mental health, relationships, and sense of hope. Stories like this show how easily gambling can spiral out of control and how devastating the consequences can be, not only for the individual but also for the family and community left behind.



This is why I strongly agree with everything Wilbert Tolentino expressed in his post. His message comes from awareness and responsibility, not judgment. He clearly explained how online gambling systems are designed to give players small wins at first, only to take everything back later. What makes his stand even more meaningful is his honesty in sharing that he was offered a huge amount of money (P15 million is not a joke) to promote online gambling and still chose to reject it. That decision shows integrity in a space where quick money often comes before moral responsibility.



I salute him for choosing to use his influence the right way. Having millions of followers is a form of power, and he used that power to warn, protect, and guide rather than exploit. Instead of encouraging dependence on luck, he promoted discipline, hard work, and responsible choices. This is what a true influencer should be, someone who understands that words and endorsements can shape lives, especially for people who are already struggling. His strong reminder comes from having witnessed first hand how such a vile habit can easily destroy a person's financial stabil



To avoid falling into the traps of online gambling, one important step is awareness and self-honesty. We must recognize that these platforms are businesses designed to earn profit, not to help players succeed financially. Setting clear personal limits, such as uninstalling gambling apps, blocking gambling websites, or committing to never gamble online at all, helps create strong boundaries. Managing money wisely is also essential. Prioritizing food, bills, savings, and emergency funds should always come first, and borrowed money should never be used for gambling.



Finally, support and accountability play a crucial role. Staying connected with family, friends, church, or community groups helps reduce isolation, which is where addiction often grows. If someone begins to notice warning signs like hidden expenses, increasing bets, or emotional distress, seeking help immediately from trusted people or professionals can save lives. Choosing discipline over temptation, guidance over pride, and help over silence can prevent the kind of tragedies that were painfully shared