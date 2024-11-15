People who came from the different walks of life, specially those from Magalang had been groping for an answer to the question on how east and west portion of Mt. Arayat got the name barangay Ayala, a former sitio of barrio San Agustin.

From the researches, I gathered in the year 1960's to 1970's Don Zobel De Ayala a family of Philanthropist, who is a Spanish origin and one of the richest businessmen in the Philippines today adopted the subject place wherein through his representative certain Mr. Montemayor who was at that time president of farmers' group willingly developed the said vicinity.

Two villages were established, rice village and livestock village. For those who were in the rice village were given 5,000 square meters as houselot and 1 hectare for rice field. Seedlings and fertilizers were given free to the farmers.

In the same way, for those who were in the livestock village were also given carabaos, cows, goats and piglets for livelihood project to sustain and to improve their living condition. Supplies of grocery items such as rice and other food products were given free to the beneficiaries up to the time they formed their own cooperative.

In 1940's to 1950's, after the World War II this east and west portion of Mt. Arayat was a lair of dissidents, people who went underground to oppose the legitimate form of government and fought the unfair sharing of landlords and tenants relationship. And now this fearful and threatening situation had completely disappeared. Believe it or not, in just one year as barangay head including of course her predecessors, Barangay Captain Nadia David has accomplished tremendous improvements to her barangay. Main and secondary roads were widened and cemented, peace and order is in the right track because curfew for persons below 18 years of age is strictly enforced. Violators will be apprehended. Farm to market roads and street lights are on her table of priority. Hopefully, in the near future all her dreams and aspirations for barangay Ayala would be attained. Congratulations Kap Nadia! Continue the good work. Your actions are worthy of emulation.