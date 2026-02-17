DepEd’s TRIMESTER PROPOSAL

DepEd’s latest proposal to shift basic education to a trimester calendar for School Year 2026–2027 has arrived with a reassuring promise: longer uninterrupted learning time, better lesson pacing, and lighter administrative load for teachers. It also comes wrapped in the language of “holistic reform,” a trite phrase that signals ambition but also invites scrutiny, because “holistic” reforms succeed only when the details match the rhetoric. Huwag magmadali. Huwag madaliin ang isang bagay na makaapekto nang labis sa mga stakeholders. Pag-isipan at pag-aralan munang mabuti ang lahat ng detalye. Huwag padalos-dalos.

On paper, the architecture looks tidy. DepEd describes three academic terms across 201 school days, each term split into an instructional block (roughly 54–61 days) and an enrichment block for remediation, grading, forms, and wellness breaks, with an opening block at the start. The calendar runs June to September, September to December, then January to late March, with breaks in between for planning and professional tasks. Parang madali lang, 'di ba? Parang ang gandang basahin ng panukala. Tignan muna natin ang mga posibleng tama sa panukala.

The first thing “right” about the proposal is that it finally names a problem teachers and school heads live with every week (since time immemorial): instructional time gets chopped into pieces by activities, paperwork, and recurring interruptions that break lesson flow. DepEd itself argues that the current structure compresses teaching time because schools must accommodate mandated observances (both local and national observances) and reporting requirements. EDCOM II has also pointed to disruptions, including those linked to calamities, as a driver of learning delays, so the instinct to protect time for teaching has logic. Kinailangan pa ng isang EDCOM II para lang matukoy ang mga suliraning kasintanda na ni Limahong. Parang sinampal ang EDCOM I. Parang dinagukan ang mga nagdaang nagdaang kalihim ng DepEd.

A second potentially "right" move is the attempt to integrate observances into classroom instruction rather than turning every commemoration into a half-day production that cancels lessons. DepEd’s “low-disruption alternatives” propose embedding civic and cultural themes into reading materials, writing tasks, science discussions, and projects so learning continues while values education is reinforced. If implemented with care, this is a practical compromise between compliance and coherence, and it aligns with what good teachers already do when they plan interdisciplinary learning. Hindi naman kasi observances ang sanhi ng mga class suspensions. Kalamidad. Local holidays. At iba pa.

A third "promising" feature is the explicit recognition that teachers need protected time for assessment, reflection, and preparation. DepEd’s enrichment blocks and breaks between terms are meant to create predictable space for grade computation, school forms, remediation planning, and wellness. That is a welcome admission that quality instruction depends on the conditions of work, not only on the content of policy memos. Ngayon lang ba talaga nakita ito ni DepEd, o ngayon lang talaga tinignan?

Yet the proposal raises a difficult question: will redesigning the school calendar actually address the learning crisis, or will it merely rearrange paperwork? In other words, does changing the calendar meaningfully tackle the learning crisis, or does it simply reorganize administrative tasks? Nasa kalendaryo ba talaga ang problema at solusyon? Sus mio…

Critics have already warned against another “trial-and-error” reforms that treat schools like laboratories while deeper shortages persist. Their objection is not mere cynicism but a reminder that class size, material quality, staffing gaps, and learner welfare shape achievement far more directly than whether a year is sliced into three or four reporting periods.

The biggest risk is that the promised workload relief becomes workload reshuffling. DepEd says the trimester structure will lower administrative burden by organizing the year better, with clearer blocks for tasks and fewer disruptions. Teachers, however, worry that fewer terms can mean tighter windows for assessment, reporting, and documentation, so pressure intensifies rather than eases, especially if compliance requirements remain unchanged. Sa madaling salita, posible na magpa-"ikot-ikot" lang ulit ang mga suliranin.

There is also an evidence gap that DepEd has not yet closed in public view. (Dapat kumonsulta nang tama.) Officials cite EDCOM II findings as motivation, and the department’s messaging frames the shift as a quality safeguard. Still, a nationwide shift in the calendar of basic education design deserves transparent pilot results, clear metrics, and an implementation study that reflects Philippine realities across regions, not only a policy narrative that sounds reasonable. Isa-alang-alang ang mga masasaklap na katotohanan at situwasyon mula sa realidad.

Operationally, the transition is not a simple “edit calendar, press save.” A new term structure affects procurement timelines, feeding program rhythms, transport arrangements, local government coordination, and private school alignment. It can also reshape the cadence of co-curricular competitions and school-level planning cycles, which matters in systems where schools already struggle to stabilize routines. Palarong Pambansa, PSC’s Batang Pinoy, National Festival of Talents, National Science and Technology Fair, National Schools Press Conference, etc. Paano ang mga 'yan? Year-round ang paghahanda sa mga 'yan.

Timing is another delicate point. DepEd says classes will open in early June and end in late March under the proposed framework, which may help avoid the hottest months if learning is concentrated before peak summer heat. At the same time, a June to September first term overlaps with typhoon season in many areas, so the calendar’s promise of uninterrupted learning depends on disaster preparedness, flexible learning continuity plans, and realistic expectations about weather-driven suspensions.

So what could make the proposal “right” in practice?

First, DepEd must treat workload reduction as an engineering problem, not a slogan: cut forms, streamline reports, and enforce limits on non-teaching assignments so enrichment blocks do not become catch-all dumping grounds. Second, if mandated observances are to be integrated into lessons, DepEd should provide lesson exemplars and quality and reality-based training so integration raises learning quality instead of becoming another compliance checklist.

Finally, DepEd should earn trust through how it consults and how it pilots. The department has said guidelines will follow consultations with teachers, school leaders, and stakeholders, which is the correct posture. The test is whether those consultations shape the final design, whether pilots are conducted in diverse contexts, and whether DepEd publishes findings, tradeoffs, and costs before full rollout, because a trimester system can be a smart scheduling reform only when it is paired with structural fixes that make learning time truly usable.