Emma Tiglao: A Kapampangan’s Pride on the Global Stage

As a Kapampangan, my heart swells with pride and joy upon hearing the news that Emma Mary Tiglao has been crowned Miss Grand International 2025. Her victory is not just a personal triumph but a historic moment for the Philippines. It marks the first-ever back-to-back win in the pageant’s history following CJ Opiaza’s reign. Emma, a daughter of Pampanga, has shown the world the grace, intelligence, and strength that Kapampangans are known for. Her win is a testament to her perseverance, her eloquence, and her unwavering commitment to representing our country with dignity and purpose.

Emma’s journey to the crown was nothing short of inspiring. From her powerful speech addressing corruption and natural disasters in the Philippines to her heartfelt answer on combating online scams and human trafficking, she used her platform to advocate for justice, awareness, and peace. Her words resonated deeply, not just with the judges but with millions of Filipinos who saw in her a voice for change. As a journalist and news anchor, Emma brought authenticity and conviction to the stage, proving that beauty and substance can and should go hand in hand.

Her stunning performance in the evening gown competition, wearing a phoenix-inspired creation by Rian Fernandez, symbolized transformation and resilience. These are qualities that define her journey and our people. Emma’s win also highlighted the power of unity and bayanihan, as she acknowledged the overwhelming support from Filipinos worldwide. Her message of gratitude and love for her kababayans reminds us that behind every crown is a community that uplifts and believes.

What makes Emma’s victory even more meaningful is her persistence. Before this win, she represented the Philippines in Miss Intercontinental 2019 and competed in Binibining Pilipinas several times. Each attempt was a step forward, a lesson learned, and a testament to her resilience. Her journey reminds us that success does not always come instantly. It is earned through patience, growth, and the courage to keep going despite setbacks. Emma’s story is a powerful symbol of hope for anyone who has ever dared to dream and refused to give up.

On a personal note, Emma’s success brings back memories of my own dream of joining beauty pageants when I was in high school. I remember practicing my walk, imagining myself answering questions on stage, and admiring queens who carried themselves with grace and confidence. Though life led me down a different path, that dream remains a cherished part of my youth. Seeing Emma achieve this milestone rekindles that spark and reminds me that dreams, no matter how long held, are always worth celebrating.

To Emma Tiglao, from your fellow Kapampangans: Dakal a salamat for bringing honor to our province and our nation. You have shown the world the beauty of our culture, the strength of our spirit, and the brilliance of our people. May your reign be filled with purpose, compassion, and continued advocacy. You are not just Miss Grand International. You are our grand pride. Luid ka, Emma!