Finally, there’s too much water!

AFTER long periods of drought, heat and humidity, we see a surfeit of rainwater.

This is an opportune time for authorities to conserve rainwater for future uses in lieu of the usual potable water.

Let’s conserve rainwater now that it is in abundance, We can think of various ways to preserve its usefulness, after all, we’ve been known for our creativeness and innovativeness.

And now, the weather phenomenon La Nina is bearing down on us and it is said to bring more rainwater. By all means, let us not defer the opportunity to gaher more water for our various needs including irrigating more fam lands.

We might have several impounding structures by now to gather and preserve rainwater. And if we dont have them yet, let us hurry to construct them.

It is predicted that August will bring storms and rains. By all means (again) let us hurry to build the structures and not a minute less!

£ £ £

It has been announced that there is no master plan to avert flooding in Metro Manila, this despite long periods of allotting our Department of Public Works and Highways big budgets. No less than Secretary Manuel Bonoan who admitted this shortfall. And now we are scrambling to find ways to solve the perenial problem of flooding.

It is time for President Bongbong Marcos to look into this nagging problem and order all relevant agencies to come up with feasible solutions to solve it. And call for JICA’s help for the funding and perhaps technical support. Or the Chinese who would be willing to pitch in so that we can rely on their help in exchange for favors thus far extended. Why not?

Low lying areas in Pampanga and Bulacan have all been inundated by flood waters including fishponds thereby depriving our fisherfolk their means of livelihood. There is always a way to improve on the problem of flooding. All we need to do is act now.