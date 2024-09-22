Frustrations abound at the HOA

UNDERSTANDABLY, frustrations abound with the homeowners of Fiesta Communities Tabun Mabalacat City Homeowners Association, Inc. (FCTMCHAI) due to the uncertainty of the results of the election of the new set of Board of Directors of the Association.

It was on May 12, 2024 yet that election was held to elect a new set of officers/BODs. The old ones were to step down February 2024 as provided for in the Association by laws.

A set of delaying tactics ensued to keep the old BODs in their posts while the new winning candidates led by Dominador Ador Macayan waited true and rightful winners.in the wings for the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Region 3 to decide on the fate of the election and install finally the

Meanwhile, confusion still prevails at the HOA office as to who really won in the election and why the winners have not yet taken over to straighten things out.

Sadly, the winning president Ador Macayan died last Saturday, September 14, 2024 while playing at the basketball tournament at the Tabun covered court!

Now, matters get even muddled. Ador, when he was alive was so active in pursuing the case at DHSUD Region 3. Now, what would it do in the face of Ador’s death?