Is It Time to Try a Four-Day Work Week?

With tensions rising in the Middle East and the possibility of higher fuel and energy prices affecting countries like the Philippines, discussions about ways to save on expenses are becoming more urgent. One proposal that deserves serious attention is the idea of a four-day work week.

Even before the recent hostilities in the Middle East, I have always believed that reducing the work week—from five days to four—could be beneficial for both workers and employers. It is a practical and straightforward way to cut expenses while improving the quality of life for many people.

For workers, the savings could be significant.

A four-day work week means one less day of commuting. That alone could reduce transportation costs by about 20 percent. In a time when fuel prices can suddenly rise because of global tensions, that kind of saving can make a real difference in a worker’s budget.

Transportation is not the only expense that goes down.

Workers also spend money on food, coffee, and snacks while at work. Many also buy clothes and other items related to their daily office routine. With one less workday each week, these costs naturally decrease. Over time, these savings can add up to a meaningful amount for families trying to manage rising living expenses.

But the benefits are not only financial.

A four-day work week also gives families something that many people say they lack today—time. An additional day off allows parents to spend more time with their children. Families can rest, do household chores, or simply enjoy being together.

Of course, there is a funny side to this. Some families might end up using that extra day to go out, travel, or shop, which means spending money rather than saving it. In that sense, the purpose of cutting expenses might be defeated.

But even then, the economy still benefits.

If families use their long weekend to visit nearby destinations, dine in restaurants, or shop for goods and services, that spending circulates within the economy. Tourism, retail, and service businesses could even see increased activity during long weekends.

Employers also stand to gain from a four-day work week.

Keeping offices open requires electricity for lighting, air conditioning, computers, and other equipment. By shutting down operations for one additional day each week, companies could reduce electricity consumption by roughly one-fifth. In a time when power costs may rise due to global energy disruptions, this saving becomes especially important.

Another often overlooked advantage is productivity.

Anyone who works in an office knows that the first few minutes after arriving are usually spent settling in—turning on computers, organizing papers, chatting briefly with colleagues. The same thing happens before leaving work in the evening. These small routines, often around 20 minutes or so, slowly eat into productive time.

With fewer workdays but slightly longer working hours, employees may actually use their time more efficiently.

More importantly, a longer weekend allows workers to recharge. After three days of rest, employees return to work with renewed energy and focus. This refreshed mindset can lead to better performance and higher productivity.

There are also benefits beyond the workplace.

One less workday means fewer cars on the road. Reduced traffic eases congestion, lowers fuel consumption, and lessens stress for commuters. Public infrastructure—from roads to transport systems—also gets a small but meaningful break from daily use.

Given these advantages, there is a compelling reason for the government to seriously study the four-day work week, at least for offices currently operating under the standard five-day, 40-hour schedule.

For the private sector, especially companies operating six days a week, a different approach may be needed. Crafting a workable system for those industries will require careful planning and consultation.

Still, the idea is worth exploring.

Even if tensions in the Middle East eventually ease and energy prices stabilize, experimenting with a four-day work week could offer valuable lessons about efficiency, cost savings, and work-life balance.

Sometimes, working smarter—not longer—is the better path forward. And in uncertain economic times, solutions like this may be exactly what both workers and employers need.