It’s more than just the flood.

What does it show about governance when a province known for its cultural brilliance and economic vitality is ignored?

As of October 2, 2025, sixty-one barangays across Pampanga are still submerged in floodwaters, with some areas reaching depths of up to seven feet. This is not just a seasonal inconvenience but an ongoing crisis that has disrupted daily life, displaced thousands, and negatively impacted education, employment, and public health. The key question to ask is, Why does this keep happening?

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) blames the flooding on natural factors: recent rains, high tide, and the lingering effects of tropical systems “Nando” and “Opong.” However, accepting this explanation without question overlooks deeper, systemic failures that have turned this disaster into a recurring nightmare. Where are the long-term flood mitigation plans? What infrastructure has been built or neglected that could have prevented such widespread destruction?

Local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga should be held accountable, especially in the low-lying towns of Candaba, Macabebe, Masantol, and Minalin. These areas are known as floodplains, yet they face the same problems year after year. Has there been a thorough review of drainage systems, river dredging efforts, or the condition of dikes and levees? Or have these vital measures been neglected due to bureaucratic red tape and political showmanship?

All concerned LGUs must be held accountable for their roles or lack of action during this crisis. With over 176,000 people affected, the scale of displacement requires more than just temporary evacuation centers and relief supplies. What efforts have been made to ensure that affected families have access to clean water, healthcare, and mental health support? What programs are in place to help rebuild livelihoods and ensure educational continuity for students whose schools are no longer accessible or functional?

Education, in particular, is heavily impacted by flooding. Students miss classes, schools turn into shelters, and learning materials are destroyed. The Department of Education must work with LGUs to implement remote learning, deploy mobile classrooms, and ensure no child’s future is lost in the floodwaters. The response to this issue has been severely inadequate.

Work and commerce have also come to a halt in many areas. Roads are blocked, public transportation is disrupted, and small businesses are struggling to survive. What safety nets have been activated? Has the provincial government worked with national agencies to provide emergency employment, cash-for-work programs, or microloans to affected entrepreneurs?

Environmental degradation must be tackled at its source. Illegal logging, unregulated quarrying, and wetland reclamation have all led to the loss of natural flood defenses. Has the PDRRMC carried out environmental impact assessments? Have violators been penalized, or does political favoritism protect them? Answering these questions is essential for breaking the cycle of disaster.

Urban planning, or the lack of it, is a serious concern. The unregulated growth of residential and commercial developments into flood-prone areas has worsened the problem. Where is the enforcement of zoning laws? Why are permits still being issued for construction in vulnerable zones? Until these practices are halted, Pampanga will remain a province vulnerable to poor management.

The national government must also act, not just offer empty words, but with clear and decisive measures. Pampanga’s situation isn’t unique; it highlights a broader failure to prioritize climate resilience in national development plans. The Department of Public Works and Highways, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the Office of Civil Defense need to collaborate on creating a comprehensive flood control master plan that is scientific and community-informed.

The floodwaters in Pampanga are more than just a natural disaster; they symbolize the slow, suffocating wave of government failure, environmental neglect, and political complacency. Each submerged barangay shows years of ignored warnings, underfunded mitigation efforts, and reactive leadership. This isn’t a plea for sympathy but a call for a complete systemic overhaul. The Capampangan people deserve more than sandbags and press releases; they deserve a future where their homes, schools, and livelihoods are safe from the wrath of every storm. Until our leaders see flooding as a solvable problem instead of a seasonal inevitability, the province will stay trapped in a cycle of despair.

The ongoing flooding in Pampanga is more than just a weather problem; it reveals failures in local governance. The facts are clear, the damage is obvious, and the disruption is widespread. What’s uncertain is the strategic plan of those in charge. The province cannot keep depending on quick fixes and scattered efforts. It needs a coordinated, well-funded, and technically sound flood management plan that addresses infrastructure gaps, environmental damage, and urban planning issues. Until such a plan is put into action and overseen with transparency and urgency, the lives and livelihoods of Capampangans will stay at risk. This situation is about more than just rain, typhoons, and weather; it’s about accountability, leadership, and the right to live without fear of the next storm.

It’s more than just the flood.