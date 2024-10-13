Jesus Christ: “The time of awakening is near”

Keep faith, don’t allow it to be shaken. This appeal is being repeated often in recent messages from Heaven, the clear implication being that significant errors affecting faith are to rise and pervade.

To many prominent Catholic thinkers , the ongoing Synod on Synodality at the Vatican comes to mind. It has remained controversial since its inception in 2021, and has spawned more rumpus as its second phase resumed this month for its conclusion.

That core truths and traditional teachings of the Catholic Church will be attacked is clear in two messages issued recently by our Lord Jesus Christ to two credible mystics.

Last Oct. 3, Our Lord told American mystic Jennifer as follows:

“My child: I say to My children it is not an act of love when you compromise the truth. When the commandments and the teachings of My Church are altered to the fulfillment of man's desire, this is not love – this is evil seeking to manifest as truth. My children, the darkness that has infiltrated the hearts of mankind is no longer concealed, for the doors of deception have been opened and the floodgates of truth can no longer be contained.

“My children, the greatest fall of man is pride. Satan fell because he could not humble himself before the divine throne. When you allow sin to overcome your hearts and minds and refuse to come to reconciliation, you have become the source in which Satan prides himself.

“Do not give him custody of your soul. Do not look for revenge upon those who have brought you injustice, for evil will stumble upon its own consequences. You cannot truly walk in My light without walking the road to Calvary.

“The world has entered into the stages of My passion. You, My children, must prepare in a greater way, for the hour will come when your faith, your love and devotion to Me will be tested. Will you renounce your faith like Judas in order to eat, in order to enter the gate that leads your soul to ruin?

“Narrow is the path to Heaven because few have responded to my call to pray and live your life in simplicity. Call upon the Holy Spirit, My children, and pray for the light of truth to guide you at a time when the confusion will only multiply.

“My children, you are soon to witness a great unraveling of the truth when you see just how deceived you have been by wolves who have clothed themselves as sheep.

“The time of awakening is near, for mankind has been slumbering for too long. I call My children to an hour of prayer before Me in adoration. When you pray, pray in humility, surrendering your life over to the designs of My Father in Heaven. Now go forth, for I am Jesus and be at peace, for My mercy and justice will prevail.” (End of quote.)

Another message warning of attacks on faith and the teachings of the Church was also from Our Lord Jesus, this time via third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Mara de Bonilla on Oct. 6, 2024. Our Lord said (as translated from the original Spanish, with underscoring retained):

“Beloved children, you are the treasure of My Heart.

“My beloved, I bless you, I give you My Love so that you may fulfill My Law, the Beatitudes, without forgetting the sacraments.

“MY LAW IS MY LAW, AND NOT A WORD IS CHANGED, NOT A SINGLE WORD CAN BE TOUCHED. My Divine Love is deep. It is Divine for every human creature; this is why I summon you with My Love to fulfill My Word.

“BECAUSE DEMONS ARE ON EARTH, YOU MUST DECIDE WHO YOU ARE; YOU CANNOT BE LUKEWARM.

“Each one of you is a child of the living and true God. You have walked through stumbling blocks, but this moment is decisive and you must discern, because the devil will work and act in disguise, trying to imitate Me, deceiving many.

“YOU MUST DISCERN YOUR STEPS SO THAT THEY DO NOT LEAD YOU TO PERDITION. Humanity faces new developments that do not come from Me, but from evil.

“Beloved children, pain has come to mankind, physical and spiritual pain in the face of the onslaught of the Third World War.

“THIS WAR WILL BE STOPPED BY ME WITH THE EVENT PROPHESIED BY DIVINE WILL. YOU WILL SUFFER OTHER MINOR EVENTS BEFORE THEN, BUT THEY WILL NOT STOP THE HARDNESS OF THE HUMAN HEART.

“Beloved children, water continues to be a scourge for humanity; it arrives suddenly, causing cities and countries to look like raging oceans.

“Human beings continue on, unconcerned about the pain of their brothers. But each country will undergo its own suffering. They watch the war from afar without feeling pain for those who suffer, without thinking that the effects of the war will touch all of mankind, in one way or another.

“THEY HAVE MOCKED MY CALLS, THE CALLS OF MY MOTHER, AND THE CALLS OF MY BELOVED SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL. Children, laughter will be wiped from My children’s faces when several countries become involved in this human folly of war, and humanity hangs by a thread.

“You do not convert, children. You do not convert. You are fools!

“Pray children, pray, pray: the water and the wind are transformed into a sea monster. Pray My children, pray for the country of the eagle: it suffers through nature; water and wind arrive. Florida is suffering, again: pray, My children, pray; convert, convert, prepare urgently.

“Pray, My children: pray for Mexico; nature takes it. Pray My children: continue to pray for Europe; it suffers strongly from nature. Pray, My children, pray for Argentina: the temperature is rising sharply; the fire is rising.

“LITTLE CHILDREN, I CALL YOU TO PREPARE YOURSELVES ...

QUICKLY, PREPARE YOURSELVES, BE CONVERTED!

“Pray, receive Me, having properly confessed. You are facing serious events, as you know. Diseases are accelerating.

“Get ready, children, get ready. Pray!

“I love you, and I bless you.” (End of quote.)

I also am sharing the comments of Luz de Maria on the above message, as follows:

“Brothers and sisters:

“Our Lord calls us to reflect seriously on the spiritual state of each one of us. He warns us of grave events that are upon humanity. Our Lord warns us of a hurricane that will be like a monster and will bring suffering and pain.

“Let us pray, brothers and sisters, and unite in prayer for humanity, without forgetting our brothers and sisters who suffer from wars around the world. Let us pray for the children and youth, for the elderly, and those who will have a sudden death.

“Brothers and sisters, let us pray. Argentina will be oppressively hot; the fire is rising, the war is intensifying.

“Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother remain with us.

“Our strength comes from God, “who made Heaven and Earth.”

Our help comes from God, “who made Heaven and Earth.”

Adored be Our Lord now and forever, forever and ever. Amen.”