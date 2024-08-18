Jesus says “life begins when it seems to you to be ending”, hell not metaphor

In the face of prophesied chastisements for our times, there’s in me a compulsion to share what OUr Lord Jesus Christ told mystic Maria Valtorta (1897-1961) about hell, surely a move to convince people to convert and see eternity, to which all of us belong by God’s grace, in a different light far detached from most of our daily earthly pursuits. There’s life after death and while there is indeedHeaven, there is also hell (not to mention Purgatory between).

I see much need for hell-awareness, especially among many politicians who have been desensitized against the dictum of public service and even hand on to their children the brand of politics evolved into lucrative businesses, elevating themselves with the pelf of plunder. It is said that entire families can land in hell where they blame and hate each other for all eternity.

With some cuts for purposes of brevity, I share the following words of Our Lord Jesus. Do our Lord a favor by sharing it.

Our Lord Jesus said: “The men of this time no longer believe in the existence of Hell. They have invented an afterlife according to their taste, such as to be less terrorizing forrophesied their conscience deserving of great punishment….

“I said -I, the Triune God- that what is destined for Hell endures in it for eternity, for people do not emerge from that death to a new resurrection. I said that fire is eternal and that all the scandalous and workers of iniquity shall be gathered together in it.

“And do not think, either, that this will be until the moment of the end of the world. No, because, on the contrary, after the tremendous review, that dwelling of weeping and torment will become even more atrocious, since what is still granted to its lodgers for their amusement-to be able to harm the living and to see new damned ones plummeting into the abyss will no longer exist, and the gate of Satan’s iniquitous kingdom shall be riveted shut, bolted by my angels, forever, forever, forever -a forever whose number of years has no number and compared to which the grains of sand of all the earth’s oceans, if they were to become years, would be less than a day of this immeasurable eternity of mine, made of light and glory on high for the blessed, made of darkness and horror in the depths for the accursed. I told you that Purgatory is a fire of love. Hell is a fire of severity….

“After having adored Satan in life, in place of Me, now that they possess him and see his true appearance, no longer hidden behind the bewitching smile of flesh, behind the shining brightness of gold, behind the powerful sign of supremacy, they hate him since he is the cause of their torment. After forgetting their dignity as children of God -having adored men to the point of becoming killers, thieves, swindlers, and merchants of filth for their sake, now that they re-encounter their bosses, for whom they have killed, robbed, deceived, and sold their honor and the honor of so many unfortunate, weak, defenseless creatures, making them an instrument for the vice which beasts are not familiar with -for lust, the attribute of man poisoned by Satan- now they hate them since they are the cause of their torment.

“After having adored themselves, giving flesh, blood, and the seven appetites of their flesh and their blood all satisfactions, trampling on the Law of God and the law of morality, now they hate themselves since they see themselves to be the cause of their torment.

“ The word ‘Hatred’ covers that boundless kingdom; it roars in those flames; it howls in the cackling laughter of the demons; it sobs and barks in the laments of the damned; it rings and rings and rings like an eternal hammering bell; it blares like an eternal bugle of death; it fills the recesses of that jail with itself; it is in itself torment because, with each of its sounds, it renews the memory of Love lost forever, remorse over having wanted to lose it, and rage over never being able to see it again.

“ The dead soul, in the midst of those flames, like the bodies thrown onto pyres or into a crematory furnace, twists and shrieks, as if animated again by living movement and reawakens to understand its error, and dies and is reborn in every instant with atrocious sufferings, for remorse kills it in a curse, and killing brings it back to life again for a new torment.

“The whole crime of having betrayed God in time stands before the soul in eternity; the whole error of having refused God in time remains present for it forever for its torment. In the fire the flames simulate the specters of what they adored in life; the passions are painted with burning brushstrokes with the most appealing appearance, and they shriek and shriek their memento: ‘You wanted the fire of the passions. Now receive the fire set aflame by God, whose holy Fire you derided.’

“ Fire responds to fire. In Paradise it is the fire of perfect love. In Purgatory it is the fire of purifying love. In Hell it is the fire of offended love. Since the elect loved to perfection, Love gives itself to them in its Perfection. Since those being purged loved in lukewarm fashion, Love becomes a flame to take them to Perfection. Since the accursed burned with all fires-except with the Fire of God-the Fire of God’s wrath burns them eternally. And in the fire there is ice.

“Oh, you cannot imagine what Hell is! Take everything that is man’s torment on earth -fire, flame, ice, submerging waters, hunger, sleeplessness, thirst, wounds, illnesses, sores, and death- sum it up into a single amount and multiply it millions of times. You will have only a shadow of that tremendous truth.

“Sidereal cold will be mixed with the unbearable burning. The damned burned with all human fires, having only spiritual iciness for their Lord God. And ice awaits them to freeze them after fire has salted them like fish set upon a flame to roast, a torment in the torment is this passing from the burning which dissolves to the cold which condenses.

“Oh, this is not metaphorical language! For God can make souls, burdened by the sins committed, have a sensitivity equal to that of flesh, even before they take on that flesh.

“ You do not know and do not believe. But in truth I tell you that it would be better for you to undergo all the torments of my martyrs rather than one hour of those infernal tortures. Darkness will be the third torment. Material darkness and spiritual darkness.

“ To be in darkness forever after having seen the light of paradise and to be in the embrace of Darkness after having seen the light that is God! To writhe in that dark horror where, in the glare of the burnt spirit, there is illuminated only the name of the sin for which they are nailed to that horror!

“To find no other support in that continuous agitation of spirits hating and harming each other but the desperation making them crazed and increasingly accursed. To feed on it, base themselves on it, and kill themselves with it. It is said that death will nourish death.

“Despair is death and shall nourish these dead ones in eternity. Even I, who created that place, tell you that when I descended into it to bring out of Limbo those who awaited my coming, I, God, experienced horror at that horror, and if something made by God were not immutable, on account of being perfect, I would have wanted to make it less atrocious, for I am Love, and I was pained by that horror. And you want to go there. Meditate, O children, on these words of mine.

“The sick are given bitter medicine; the diseased areas of cancer patients are cauterized and cut out. For you, sick and suffering from cancer, this is a surgeon’s medicine and cauterization. Do not refuse it. Use it to heal yourselves. The duration of life is not these few days on earth. LIFE BEGINS WHEN IT SEEMS TO YOU TO BE ENDING, and it no longer has an end. Have it flow on for you in the place where God’s light and joy make eternity beautiful and not where Satan is the eternal Torturer.”