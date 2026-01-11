MEDIATED COMMUNION

This book review of Dr. Agnes Brazal’s and Dr. Rico Jacoba’s “Cyberchurch – Neighborhood of Other/s (Kapwa): An Ecclesiological Model for a Digital Age” affirms the book’s urgent and imaginative rethinking of ecclesiology for the digital age, arguing that its main strength lies in combining theological depth with practical sensitivity to online communities.

The book begins with a precise diagnosis: the internet is more than just a new space for church activities; it is a shaping medium that transforms identity, ritual, and authority. The author avoids simple techno-optimism and techno-pessimism, instead advocating for a hermeneutic that interprets digital practices theologically rather than only sociologically.

Throughout, the writing remains focused and disciplined; theological categories are neither ignored nor rigidly fixed. The work treats sacrament, communion, and witness as dynamic concepts that can be redefined in light of mediated presence without losing their doctrinal significance.

A key strength of the book is its engagement with classical ecclesiological typologies, especially its effort to re-envision Avery Dulles’ models for the online context. This reworking is not just a simple mapping but a creative exploration of how institutional, mystical, sacramental, heraldic, and servant dimensions are reshaped by networked interaction.

The author’s pastoral imagination is clear in chapters that focus on everyday realities of online communities: grief shared in comment threads, catechesis through short videos, and the delicate ethics of moderation. These vignettes are used carefully to highlight theological points rather than sentimentalize digital life.

Methodologically, the book combines qualitative observation with theological reflection. It reinterprets practice within doctrine, showing how lived ecclesial rhythms can refine doctrine. This inductive approach enhances the argument’s credibility, which is often missing in more speculative works.

Theologically, the book is provocatively orthodox and imaginatively catholic: it refuses to privatize faith while insisting that ecclesial belonging can be formed in dispersed, asynchronous ways. The result is a vision of the church that is both rooted and mobile, sacramental and conversational.

There are five central proposals distilled from the book that are very much worthy of brief discussion:

First, reframe mediated presence as ecclesial presence. The author contends that presence in digital spaces is not just a simulation of physical proximity but a valid form of ecclesial existence: mediated encounters can “instantiate” communion, accountability, and sacramental anticipation when guided by intentional liturgical and pastoral practices. This argument emphasizes theological concepts that view mediated presence as a space for grace rather than just a convenience or a threat.

Second, adopt a hybrid ecclesiology of place and network. The book proposes a model in which the parish’s rootedness in the local community and its extension into networks are held together dialectically: local embodied worship and dispersed online practices mutually inform and correct each other. The author frames hybrid arrangements not as compromises but as ecclesial forms that preserve sacramental integrity while enabling broader participation.

Third, establish digital discipleship as a separate pastoral discipline. The author advocates for formation curricula and spiritual practices designed to fit the rhythms of online life: brief catechesis, practices for focus and discernment, and standards for virtuous interaction with algorithms and platforms. This approach views discipleship in the digital age as requiring new habits, liturgical rhythms, and teaching methods that foster holiness amid distractions.

Fourth, develop liturgies and rites for mediated settings without weakening sacramental theology. Practical proposals include intentional pre- and post-gathering rituals, sacramental anticipation for those who are distant, and protocols for communal prayer that maintain symbolic integrity. The author argues that adaptation must be theologically grounded: innovations should be evaluated against the church’s sacramental framework/grammar rather than technological convenience.

Fifth, establish ecclesial practices and policies for online hospitality, accountability, and justice. The book encourages congregations to create governance for digital spaces, including moderation ethics, pastoral care pathways, and platform literacy, while addressing structural injustices such as access disparities and algorithmic bias. This proposal places pastoral care within a public theology that recognizes power, safeguards the vulnerable, and fosters a hospitable digital community.

Taken together, these proposals create a clear program: to genuinely recognize the formative power of media, to provide communities with practices that are both faithful and creative, and to ensure that ecclesial adaptation is guided by doctrine, pastoral wisdom, and a commitment to justice.

Critically, the book could go further in examining questions of power and inequality in digital spaces. While it recognizes digital divides and algorithmic bias, a more in-depth political theology of platforms would have enhanced the critique and provided sharper tools for practice. The omission is significant but does not seriously weaken the book’s contributions.

Another minor concern involves ecclesial embodiment. The author provides convincing accounts of mediated presence, but some readers will seek a stronger explanation of how virtual practices connect with embodied liturgy and theologies of the body. This gap invites further discussion rather than rejection.

Despite these critiques, the book’s constructive proposals are compelling: hybrid liturgies, intentional formation for digital discipleship, and ecclesial policies for online hospitality. These ideas are practical without being overly rigid, allowing room for local discernment.

In sum, the book is a theologically profound and pastorally wise contribution to contemporary ecclesiology. It will be essential for theologians, pastors, and lay leaders who seek to think faithfully about the church in an age of screens and networks.