MORE THAN A MAYOR’S POLITICAL WILL

Mayor Vilma B. Caluag’s executive order to suspend PrimeWater’s permit marks a decisive step in a long-standing local service dispute. The action restores operational control to the City of San Fernando Water District (CSFWD) and places immediate responsibility for water delivery squarely on its shoulders. Residents will observe the transition closely and judge the administration by the reliability of taps and the clarity of official updates.

For Fernandinos, the most visible result will be changes in daily service reliability and water quality monitoring. Households and businesses will expect consistent pressure, transparent testing results, and quick responses to outages. The city’s ability to meet these expectations will determine if public frustration turns into renewed trust.

The administration faces a significant operational challenge in the upcoming weeks as CSFWD takes complete control. Technical handover, inventory management, and workforce coordination will need careful planning and swift action. Any mistake in logistics or communication could lead to noticeable service gaps that undermine the mayor’s stated goals. I hope Mayor Caluag has considered all of this before issuing the Executive Order.

Politically, the Executive Order demonstrates responsiveness and accountability, which can increase the mayor’s support among voters who have felt ignored by private providers. Ensuring a stable supply will become political capital for the administration. Failing to manage the transition properly will give critics reason to doubt the wisdom of the decision.

Legal and contractual risks are inevitable when a local government revokes a private operator’s permit. PrimeWater might file administrative appeals or lawsuits, which could complicate the transition and cause temporary operational restrictions. The city must develop legal defenses and backup plans to prevent prolonged disputes from disrupting service.

The decision also raises concerns about regulatory clarity and investor trust in public-private partnerships. Future private partners will reconsider their risks if permit revocation appears unpredictable or politically motivated (though I highly doubt this is the case). The city can address this by issuing clear performance standards and a transparent remediation process that maintains accountability and fairness in contracts.

Financial implications will shape the sustainability of public control over water services. The city must evaluate revenue sources, tariff structures, and capital needs to avoid underfunding maintenance and upgrades. A solid financial plan that prioritizes affordability and infrastructure investment will be essential for long-term success.

Institutional capacity within CSFWD and the mayor’s office will determine whether the transition results in a lasting improvement or just a temporary fix. Strengthening technical teams, procurement procedures, and maintenance systems will reduce reliance on external contractors. Developing these skills now will lead to long-term benefits in resilience and service continuity.

The communication strategy will be crucial in maintaining public calm and confidence during the handover. Regular, detailed updates about timelines, water quality results, and contingency plans will help reduce speculation and rumors. Targeted outreach to vulnerable communities and businesses will prevent the spread of misinformation and demonstrate administrative competence.

Effective stakeholder management will shape how smoothly the turnover occurs and how the public perceives the city’s fairness. A professional and systematic transition that respects contractual commitments and worker rights will lessen conflicts and preserve institutional relationships. Collaborative engagement with PrimeWater, when possible, will reduce disruption and safeguard consumers.

This Executive Order begins a broader policy discussion about the role of public agencies in delivering essential utilities. The city can take this opportunity to develop a hybrid model that combines public oversight with private-sector efficiency where suitable. Thoughtful reforms that include accountability, transparency, and technical expertise will determine whether this approach sets a standard for other local governments.

The ultimate test of Mayor Caluag’s political will should be practical and immediate: whether Fernandinos receive consistent taps, fair billing, and transparent communication. The administration has created an opportunity to demonstrate accountable governance through effective service delivery. The coming weeks will reveal whether that chance results in a lasting achievement or a cautionary tale.

Only then will a mayor’s political will truly matter.