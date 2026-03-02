NO BALM FOR BAM

The most moderate. Ito ba talaga ang kailangan ng Pilipinas ngayon? When the blood of the victims still stains our national memory, moderation can sound like a polite way of doing nothing. To call for trials to be held ideally in Philippine courts without spelling out how that will be achieved is to offer consolation without commitment. That is not leadership. That is a rhetorical refuge.

Senator Bam Aquino’s invocation of the word ideally reads less like prudence and more like a shrug. Victims and their families do not need hedged language. They need a plan that names the obstacles and the remedies. Saying that justice should be local is not enough when the institutions that must deliver that justice have been shown to be fragile, compromised, or simply unwilling to act.

Those who praise Bam’s moderation treats restraint as a moral virtue in itself. It frames moderation as a balm for polarization. But moderation without muscle is a luxury the bereaved cannot afford. When alleged crimes against humanity are at stake, the question is not whether a politician sounds reasonable. The question is whether the politician will build the mechanisms that make accountability possible.

Let us be blunt. If domestic trials are the preferred route, then the senator and his allies must propose concrete safeguards. Strengthen witness protection. Insulate prosecutors from political interference. Create special chambers with international technical support. Publish timelines and benchmarks. Without these, the word ideally becomes a polite way to defer responsibility.

Those who attempt to situate Bam as a centrist corrective to more radical voices is a sleight of hand. It conflates policy debates about education and health with the moral urgency of investigating mass killings. That is not nuance. That is distraction. There is no ideological equivalence between curriculum fights and the question of whether the state will investigate alleged state violence.

Moderation that seeks to broaden appeal must first prove it can secure justice. Centrism that sacrifices accountability for palatability will not win over moderates who care about the rule of law. It will only reassure those who prefer comfort over confrontation. The victims deserve better than comfort. They deserve action.

If Sen. Bam Aquino truly believes in domestic justice, then he must stop speaking in hypotheticals and start delivering specifics. Invite international observers to assist and monitor. Commit to a truth and reparations process that centers victims. Fund independent investigations and protect whistleblowers. These are not partisan gestures. They are the scaffolding of credible justice.

Those who side with Sen. Bam is culpable in a different way. By celebrating moderation without demanding substance, it simply normalizes ambiguity. It comforts the people who want to believe that good intentions are sufficient. That is a dangerous message in a country where institutions have been tested and found wanting.

Political language matters. Saying ideally without a plan is a political choice that has consequences. It signals to victims that their suffering can be managed with polite phrases. It signals to perpetrators that time and ambiguity are allies. If the senator and his supporters are serious, they will understand that rhetoric must be matched by reform.

There is a place for measured politics. There is also a place for moral clarity. The two are not mutually exclusive. The real test of moderation is whether it can be translated into mechanisms that deliver justice. If it cannot, then moderation is merely a posture that protects the comfortable and abandons the vulnerable.

So let us stop pretending that hedged language is leadership. If the senator wants to be the most moderate, let him first be the most effective. Publish the benchmarks. Build the institutions. Protect the witnesses. Honor the victims. Only then will moderation mean something more than a polite way of doing nothing.