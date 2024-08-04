Nun’s illness recalls warning of “fire falling from the sky”

Manuela Track (born 1967 in Sievernich, Germany) is one Catholic mystic whose prophecies I share with unshakable confidence.

At one time, then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (who was to become Pope Benedict XVI) so believed in Manuela that he even accompanied her to meet with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican where the three of them posed for a photo. The event could only be an affirmation of Manuela’s credibility as a mystic, no less from two known holy pontiffs of our times. I can ask for no more.

Since childhood, Manuela has been visited by the supernatural, the experiences escalating in 1996 through frequent encounters with Our Lord Jesus, Our Blessed Mother, St. Michael the Archangel, and several other saints.

Her recent mystic experiences jibe with he messages that other credible Catholic mystics, particularly third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla, have been receiving from Heaven in our days.

In am now sharing what Manuela wrote about her mystical experience last July 16, with direct quotes from her heavenly Sources.

Manula wrote:

“A large golden ball of light floats above us in the sky, which is accompanied by a smaller golden ball of light. The large golden ball of light opens and St. Michael the Archangel, dressed like a Roman soldier in white and gold, comes down to us. He is surrounded by a wonderful light in which we are all bathed. St. Michael the Archangel is wearing the crown of a prince and a wonderful ruby ​​is attached to the front of the crown. His sword now points up to heaven. ‘Quis ut Deus? [Who is like God?]’ is written on this sword. On the hilt of the sword I see a golden cord and two golden tassels attached to it.

“St. Michael the Archangel says:

“‘Dear friends, pray for peace. Quis ut Deus! I am St. Michael the Archangel. I am the warrior of the Precious Blood. Remain steadfast in faith! You have still not yet understood how important it is to pray for peace. Fall on your knees and pray for peace! You reject God’s Laws, which is why Satan has such great power in the world. You people, who are ensouled, who have a soul, have received the excellent grace from the Father of receiving His Laws. Man is the only being that has been allowed to receive laws from God. You are therefore children of the Eternal Father, children of God. The Father loves you so much; the King of Mercy, the Lord, loves you so much, and this is not a new teaching. You can read it in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Do not reject these Laws of the Father! Do not reject this fatherly instruction! Your situation is serious, dear children of God—you have the privilege of calling yourselves children of God! The Lord, the King of Mercy, is the fulfillment of the Law. I exhort you to keep His Commandments!’

“Now I see the Vulgate (Holy Scripture)* above the sword of St. Michael the Archangel in the sky with the Bible passage Matthew 28:19-20:

“‘Going therefore, teach ye all nations; baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and behold I am with you all days, even to the consummation of the world.’

“The smaller golden ball of light opens, and St. Joan of Arc emerges from a wonderful light. She is dressed in noble armor, carries a red lily in her hands, and says to us:

“‘Dear friends, it is important that the Word of the Lord is carried to people, into your society! It is your mission, and the mission of the Church until the end of time, to proclaim the Word of the Lord. Remain in God! Respect the Lord’s Commandments, the paternal instruction!

“‘God’s command applies to the whole Church until the end of time, and to all peoples. Remain in the Lord, even if the Church is shaken by the tempter in this time of tribulation. Remain faithful to the Church, for she dispenses the Lord in the Holy Sacraments! The Lord lives in the sacraments of the Holy Church. Even if people go astray, the Lord cares for His sheep.

“‘Make sacrifices, do penance, pray, fast, offer the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for peace! Peace is in great danger, so fall on your knees and pray! Understand that the time in which you are living is serious. We pray for your requests by the throne of God.’

“Now St. Joan of Arc looks to St. Michael the Archangel. St. Michael the Archangel looks at us and says: ‘Quis ut Deus?’ Then he blesses us: ‘May God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit bless you.’

“St. Michael the Archangel disappears into the light. So does St. Joan of Arc.” (End of message.)

Meanwhile, news worldwide has reported that Sister Agnes Sasagawa, the visionary of the approved Marian apparitions in Akita, Japan in the 1970s, is seriously ailing. I take this to indicate Heaven’s reminding of the events in Akita which have become most significant in our days.

The last message from Akita was on Oct. 6, 2019 before the Covid 19 pandemic, Sister Agnes’ angel told her: "Cover yourself in ashes, and please pray a rosary of reparation every day. Become like a child. Please offer sacrifices every day. day."

Way back on Aug. 3, 1973, Our Blessed Mother told her means to tone down Divine Justice. Our Blessed Mother said:

"Many men in this world afflict the Lord. I desire souls to console Him to soften the anger of the Heavenly Father. I wish, with my Son, for souls who will repair by their suffering and their poverty for the sinners and ingrates."

"In order that the world might know His anger, the Heavenly Father is preparing to inflict a great chastisement on all mankind. With my Son I have intervened so many times to appease the wrath of the Father. I have prevented the coming of calamities by offering Him the sufferings of the Son on the Cross, His Precious Blood, and beloved souls who console Him forming a cohort of victim souls. Prayer, penance and courageous sacrifices can soften the Father's anger. I desire this also from your community...that it love poverty, that it sanctify itself and pray in reparation for the ingratitude and outrages of so many men….

"Even in a secular institute prayer is necessary. Already souls who wish to pray are on the way to being gathered together. Without attaching to much attention to the form, be faithful and fervent in prayer to console the Master."

And then the terrifying message on Oct. 13, 1973. Our Blessed Mother said:

"As I told you, if men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity. It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one will never seen before.

“ Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful.

“The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead. The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and the Sign left by My Son. Each day recite the prayers of the Rosary. With the Rosary, pray for the Pope, the bishops and priests.

"The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres...churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.”