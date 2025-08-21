SATIRIZING SENATOR MARCOLETA

In the esteemed chambers of the Philippine Senate, where rhetoric often masks reason and logic occasionally takes a coffee break, Senator Rodante Marcoleta recently delivered a performance that can only be described as jurisprudential jazz: improvised, off-key, and oddly confident. His assertion that the Supreme Court has never reversed a unanimous decision was made with the certainty of a man who believes Wikipedia is peer-reviewed.

Senator Marcoleta's statement, "Wala pa pong nangyayaring ganu'n," was not just incorrect; it was a deliberate act of selective amnesia. You might forgive a first-year law student for overlooking landmark reversals, but for a veteran legislator and litigation lawyer, such an error hints at self-sabotage. It’s as if he confused the Supreme Court with a vending machine: insert unanimity, receive eternal truth.

Enter Senator Risa Hontiveros, wielding jurisprudence like a scalpel and irony like a flamethrower. Her rebuttal was not only factual but also poetic. She cited two cases where the Supreme Court en banc reversed unanimous decisions, effectively turning Marcoleta's argument into a legal piñata. And oh, how she swung! The League of Cities case and the Greenpeace reversal were not obscure footnotes; they were neon signs flashing, "Marcoleta, please Google before speaking. It's free of charge!"

What makes Marcoleta's stance particularly comical is his admonition against speculation. "Don't argue based on speculation," he said, all while speculating that reversals are impossible because they haven’t occurred in his memory. This is the rhetorical equivalent of asserting that unicorns don’t exist because he hasn’t seen one in his backyard.

Hontiveros, ever the constitutional realist, did not merely correct Marcoleta; she exposed the fragility of his logic. Her invocation of legal precedent was a civic sermon, reminding the chamber that the Supreme Court is not a conclave of infallible oracles but a deliberative body capable of error, reflection, and, yes, reversal. Her tone was firm, her facts unassailable, and her delivery was a chef's kiss, worthy of a standing ovation.

Marcoleta's response, or lack thereof, was telling. Faced with irrefutable evidence, he retreated into the comforting arms of denial, like a man insisting that the Earth is flat because he once saw a horizon. His refusal to engage with established precedents is not mere ignorance but rather intellectual stubbornness, dressed in a barong tagalog. In other words, he made himself a laughing stock!

The tragic comedy here is that Marcoleta's argument was not only weak but also unnecessary. He could have conceded the possibility of reversal without undermining his broader position. Yet, he chose to stubbornly stand by the notion that it “never happened,” a hill that Hontiveros promptly bulldozed with citations and constitutional clarity.

In a chamber where words shape laws and laws shape lives, such intellectual laziness is not just embarrassing but undeniably dangerous. Marcoleta's insistence on judicial infallibility sets a precedent of anti-intellectualism, where conviction trumps evidence and bravado replaces reason. This is the kind of thinking that turns legislative debate into a karaoke contest: loud, confident, and often off-key.

In contrast, Hontiveros reminded the Senate, and the nation at large, that truth is not a matter of volume but of verification. Her critique was not just a defense of legal nuance; it was a defense of democratic discourse. In challenging Marcoleta, she did not simply correct a colleague but also upheld the integrity of the institution.

And so, let the record show: when faced with ignorance dressed as certainty, Senator Risa Hontiveros chose not silence, but factuality; not evasion, but education. In doing so, she reminded us all that in the Senate, as in life, it is better to be corrected than to be confidently wrong.