Sino ang may hawak ng beat?

This happened in 2022 annd the senate president was Senator Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ Zubiri. A group of senators and joined later by President Bongbong Marcos were singing ‘You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling’ of Elvis Presley. The group were singing in chorus and that event speaks of volume. Many of us love seeing people enjoying themselves and not hurting anyone. Led by then Senate President Migs Zubiri the singing showed an in-depth intimacy of these people. Fast forward. 2026 four years later, the Philippine senate today is disgusting! They can’t agree. Vested interest is the order of the day. There are too many political scientists in our midst and mouthing different views. Even lawyers are advancing their views and in conflict with others. Who’s really the senate president? Sino na ang May hawak ng beat?

More on Retro: Missing that happy evening were Lito Lapid, Chiz Escudero, Alan Peter Cayetano and Bong Go. I wonder why. Hindi ba sila inimbita or they snubbed the fellowship? I watched several times the video on my Facebook wall and I noticed that Koko Pimentel,Raffy Tulfo and Robin Padilla were more on the background and not belting that much unlike the others. Baka hindi nila alam ang kanta or sintunado ang tatlo. But they were enjoying as well.

Tito Sotto must be smiling ear to ear while watching the video. Tito Sen is a good singer and a song writer himself but sorry to say not good as a legislator. Anyway he must be so glad to see his colleagues enjoying themselves but not former Senator Ping Lacson. He seems to be so serious all the time. Ang senador na hindi tumatawa.Hindi ko pa siya nakitang ngumiti.

In recent years, there are notable senators and forgettable ones. There’s Cynthia Villar who was quoted not believing in research. Sayang lang daw ang pera. Another one is Nancy Binay who contributed almost nothing in terms of legislation. Ramon’Bong’ Revilla and few others threw thru the window their opportunities to show their love of country, instead of money.

Presently, first it was the no-nonsense Senator Rodante Marcoleta who chaired the Blue Ribbon Committee and was proceeding smoothly but apparently Malacanang wasn’t pleased. In a turn of event Marcoleta was deposed and the non-smiling Ping Lacson took over, then Pia Cayetano was named by his brother when the latter got the 13 votes in the upper house and soon quarrel erupted after Senator Bato Dela Rosa dodged the ICC arrest warrant and run like Tom Hanks in the Holywood movie FOREST GUMP. Days later Senator Jinggoy Estrada was arrested and got his mugshots the third time. There were walkouts and 12 senators installed the son of the plastic king, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian. The drama in the senate is ongoing. When will it end, nobody can say for sure. We can only speculate.