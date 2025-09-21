SPEAKING OF VINCE DIZON

It is hard to believe that few figures are as polarizing and mysterious as Vince Dizon in the ever-evolving landscape of Philippine politics. A technocrat by training and a political operator by experience, Dizon’s rise from economic adviser to leader of two major government departments, Transportation and Public Works, has received both praise and criticism. His journey highlights the contradictions that shape governance in the archipelago: a reform-minded approach mixed with claims of cronyism, where efficiency is often overshadowed by exclusion.

To his supporters, Dizon is the quintessential “action man,” a bureaucrat who challenges inertia and delivers results. Rapid modernization efforts, including implementing cashless systems, fare reductions for vulnerable groups, and suspending controversial programs pending review, marked his time at the Department of Transportation. These actions, though brief, signaled a move away from the sluggishness that often hampers public institutions. His decisive, visible, and unapologetically hands-on leadership style earned him the reputation of President Marcos Jr.’s go-to troubleshooter.

Indeed, Dizon’s recent appointment as Secretary of Public Works and Highways was mainly symbolic and administrative. Tasked with cleaning up an agency riddled with corruption, he quickly called for courtesy resignations, barred contractors from participating, and filed graft complaints against twenty officials. These actions demonstrate a man willing to challenge deeply rooted interests and dismantle corrupt systems that have long eroded public trust in infrastructure projects.

However, the story of reform has flaws. Dizon’s critics highlight a darker history connected to his role as a key architect of the Duterte administration’s Build, Build, Build program. While leading the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, thousands of Aeta families were reportedly displaced to make way for New Clark City. The violent removal of indigenous communities, the loss of ancestral lands, and the prioritization of corporate interests over human rights cast a long shadow over his technocratic reputation.

Additionally, Dizon’s name is closely connected to the notorious P55-million “Olympic cauldron” scandal during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. Critics called the spending reckless and a sign of cronyism, serving as a troubling reminder of elite excess in a country struggling with poverty. Allegations of corruption and misappropriation linked to joint ventures with foreign companies further harm his reputation, raising questions about the ethical limits of his public service.

The complex nature of Dizon’s personality, acting as both a reformer and an alleged enabler of displacement, prompts reflection on the concept of trust in political leadership. Can someone who eradicates corruption in one agency be forgiven for involvement in another? Is efficiency alone enough to earn trust, or do inclusivity and justice also matter? These questions are not just rhetorical but essential to the democratic process.

President Marcos Jr.’s support for Dizon as a trusted and capable public works leader highlights a broader political plan. Dizon’s worth is evident in a government that values loyalty and results. However, usefulness alone should not be be the only reason for public trust. The Filipino people deserve leaders who build roads, defend rights, modernize systems, and honor heritage.

Dizon’s recent efforts to create a “cleanup crew” of generals, lawyers, and technocrats could indicate a genuine commitment to institutional reform. However, the presence of a militarized bureaucracy and recycled elites raises questions about the sustainability and sincerity of these reforms. Is this a true transformation or merely a rebranding of power consolidation?

Public perception of Dizon remains divided. Some see him as a symbol of hope in a chaotic system; others view him as representing neoliberal authoritarianism disguised as technocratic efficiency. His ability to handle praise and criticism demonstrates his political skill and highlights the fragile trust in a society scarred by past betrayals.

Trusting and liking Vince Dizon involves a complex calculation that balances performance with principles, results with consequences, and reform with remembrance. It’s a decision that requires vigilance, not blind loyalty; scrutiny, not surrender.

Ultimately, Vince Dizon is neither a hero nor a villain. He embodies the Filipino spirit: capable of brilliance, prone to compromise, and deserving of critical evaluation. Trusting him means doing so with your eyes wide open, and liking him involves accepting certain conditions and your own judgment.