THE “BINIGYAN KO” SYNDROME

The repeated “binigyan ko…” in former Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr.’s CLTV36 interview reads less like humility and more like a reflexive claim of ownership over public funds, which is a linguistic habit that exposes a troubling mindset about power and public money. The uncut interview aired recently and has already drawn scrutiny in local coverage. ( YouTube Manila Bulletin)

Moreover, the repeated “binigyan ko” in the interview also reads like a confession. Each utterance reveals a mindset that treats office as ownership. Below are twelve unflinching opinions on what that phrase exposes about power, accountability, and the language of governance.

The words, “binigyan ko”, depict ownership. Saying “binigyan ko” repeatedly turns public allocations into personal largesse. It frames government resources as if they were disbursed from a private purse rather than from taxpayers’ money. This is not a slip. It’s a worldview.

It becomes a rhetorical habit normalizes patronage. The phrase echoes a patron-client script: the politician as benefactor, citizens as dependents. That script corrodes democratic accountability and elevates loyalty over transparency. ( YouTube)

It’s evasion dressed as generosity. Repeating “binigyan ko” lets a public official claim credit while sidestepping questions about process, procurement, and oversight. It’s generosity without paperwork, if you can even call it generosity.

It reveals a psychology of entitlement. The language betrays a psyche that equates political office with proprietorship, which is a dangerous mental model for anyone entrusted with public trust. Power becomes property.

It fuels a communication failure with consequences. Words shape expectations. When leaders speak as if funds are theirs to “give,” constituents learn to expect favors, not services. And officials learn to deliver favors, not systems.

It is a clear mental manifestation of deflection through benevolence. “Binigyan ko” functions as a shield. It reframes criticism into gratitude. If you were “given” something, how dare you complain? That rhetorical move silences legitimate scrutiny.

The repetition of “binigyan ko” undermines institutional norms. Repeated personalizing of funds weakens institutions (budget offices, audits, procurement). It signals that rules are secondary to relationships, which becomes a recipe for inefficiency and corruption.

“Binigyan ko” shows a branding problem for governance. Public servants who habitually speak this way brand governance as transactional. Good governance requires language that emphasizes duty, not donation.

‘Binigyan ko” underscores a civic education failure. The phrase reveals a gap in public understanding about where money comes from and how it should be managed. Leaders must model correct language, but Gonzales’s repeated phrasing does the opposite.

“Binigyan ko” undermines the risk of accountability. When officials claim they “gave” funds, tracing responsibility becomes harder. Who authorized the release? Who audited it? The phrasing muddies lines of accountability.

“Binigyan ko” is a form of symbolic violence. There’s a subtle coercion in framing citizens as recipients of favors. It conditions political behavior toward gratitude instead of rights, which is clearly a form of symbolic domination that corrodes civic agency.

There is a need for a linguistic and institutional reform. Fixing this starts with words. Public officials must say “allocated,” “released,” “approved,” not “Binigyan ko.” Language reform should be paired with stronger transparency: clear budgets, public audits, and plain-language explanations of how public money is spent.

For someone who strongly denies that he is not a “Congtractor”, it seems that the interview clearly shows the opposite.