The exciting electoral contest ahead

IN OCTOBER this year, candidates for elective positions are expected to file their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 election.

See how time flies: now it’s gearing up again for the 2025 election.

In Mabalacat City, it will be an exciting contest between sitting City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo and City Vice Mayor Geld Aquino who will contest the top post.

Political pundits speculate that with the support of gambling lord Bong Pineda, Atty. Geld would have the winning edge but Mayor Cris will not allow it what with his accomplishments thus far and the support of those he has unconditionally helped.

For sure, it will be a close contest: Geld with Bong’s support and Mayor Cris with the solid backing of most Mabalaquenos.

£ £ £

It will be a very exciting contest between City Mayor Cris and Vice Mayor Geld!

The barometer for victory will be the accomplishments of each candidate.

For his part, Mayor Cris has accomplished much more than hiis predecessors combined. He has institutionalized medical and financial assistance that every caller with satisfactory credentials will get the benefit. Now, he has expanded this assistance to accommodae more of his constituents. Laboratory fees and medical expenses of Mabalaquenos are all taken care of. Students also are recipients of financial assistance. These and more could propel Mayor Cris to victory.

Meanwhile, Atty. Geld also has his own record of accomplishments via relevant legislative acts. He also opened up his free legal services to callers at his city hall office. He believes that time is already ripe for his ascent to the top post.

£ £ £

One good addition to the City Sangguniang Panlungsod is Poblacion Barangay Chairman Flmer Totong S. Mendiola. He has successfully steered the affairs of his barangay and is actively engaged in keeping his barangay peaceful and orderly and his constituents well attended to.