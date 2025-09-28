THE LONG-FORGOTTEN REPUBLIC ACT

In the history of Philippine law, few statutes carry as much emotional weight and moral urgency as Republic Act No. 9506, also known as the Bacolor Rehabilitation Act of 2008. Passed during President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s administration, this law served as a beacon of hope for a town buried under the ashes of Mt. Pinatubo’s eruption, literally and figuratively. Once a vibrant cultural and historical gem in Pampanga, Bacolor was promised a new beginning. But seventeen years later, the question remains: Where did the P1.5 billion go?

The Act was more than symbolic; it was significant, allocating a staggering P1.5 billion from the 2009 General Appropriations Act to fund a comprehensive rehabilitation plan. A multi-sectoral Bacolor Rehabilitation Council (BRC) was established, consisting of national and local government officials, including then Congressman Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., whose district included Bacolor. The Council was tasked with developing and executing a plan to restore the town’s infrastructure, economy, and dignity.

But the silence after the law’s passage was deafening. There were no major project announcements, public spending records, or visible changes in Bacolor. Even now, the town remains almost a shadow of what it once was: its streets are still scarred by lahar, and its residents are still waiting for the promises in RA 9506 to be fulfilled. The lack of transparency isn’t just troubling but also shameful.

What happened to the P1.5 billion? Was it fully released? Was it diverted into bureaucratic black holes? Were projects started but never finished? These aren’t rhetorical questions. People want accountability. The residents of Bacolor deserve answers, not just empty words. They deserve justice, not neglect. And they need leaders who don’t disappear when the cameras are gone.

Former Congressman Gonzales, as a member of the BRC at the time and the district’s representative, has a moral and political duty to clarify what happened to this fund. His silence, or worse, his prolonged indifference, would betray the constituents who trusted him with their hopes. It’s not enough to mention the law’s passage as a legacy; he must also explain whether it was implemented.

Equally important is the role of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), then led by Secretary Rolando Andaya Jr. As the caretaker of the national treasury, the DBM was responsible for releasing and overseeing the P1.5 billion allocation. If the funds are withheld, delayed, or diverted, the DBM must explain why. If they are released, then where are the liquidation reports? Where are the audit trails? Where is the evidence that Bacolor received what it was promised?

Former President Arroyo must also be held accountable for the promises made during her administration. The Bacolor Rehabilitation Act was signed with much fanfare, but governance isn’t just about signing papers; it’s about delivering results. The Arroyo administration needs to take responsibility if the funds were misused, misallocated, or mismanaged. The people of Bacolor weren’t asking for charity; they demanded restitution.

The tragedy of Bacolor involves both environmental and political issues. It demonstrates how well-meaning laws can be enacted and then forgotten through deliberate neglect, amnesia, and confusion. It warns of how billions can disappear unnoticed and how public memory can be manipulated to forget what was once urgent. But Bacolor cannot afford to ignore this.

Today, as new bills like House Bill No. 288 aim to revive the spirit of RA 9506, we must confront the ghosts of the past. We need a comprehensive audit of the P1.5 billion funds. We should call for a congressional inquiry into the BRC’s activities. And we must insist that those responsible for the town’s rehabilitation are held accountable through press releases and public hearings.

This isn’t just about Bacolor. It’s about every town, community, and Filipino who has been promised recovery but has only received silence. It’s about rebuilding trust in government, laws, and the idea that public funds are sacred. The P1.5 billion was not a gift but a debt owed to Bacolor. And debts must be paid.

Let this column serve as a rallying cry for journalists, historians, and citizens: revive the Bacolor Rehabilitation Act. Discover the truth. Request the documents. Trace the money. Ultimately, a nation’s strength is not how it mourns its tragedies but how it heals from them.

And Bacolor, buried but resilient, deserves redemption.