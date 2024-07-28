The proverbial calm before the storm

We may be lulled into complacency as far as the issue on West Philippine Sea is cncerned.

While it may be quiet on the water front we juat dont know what the Chinese are thinking about their claimed territories.

If we know too well the Chinese character and behavior, we may conclude that they will not stop their aggression and intrusion till they got what they want.

The Chinese have no fear nor respect for international ruling bodies. They do not recognize arbitral rulings or decisions. To them, they claim what they think belongs to them.

They too, do not mind international disappointment on their actions on the West Philippine Sea. For them, might is right and proof of thie is their showing of their monster ship identified with the China Coast Guard.

China perhaps is the world’s second largest economy but it currently improving and in due time, it will take over as the world’s number one economic power. We should not discount the possibility that it will expand its military might at the shortest possible time.

China against the world. It is ready to face any adversary with its military and economic power.

All the previous summits involving France, Germany, Japan UK and the US may not have any bearing as far as China is concerned.

With Russia, North Korea and Iran as partners China is unbeatable. This huge nation can command its military might unmatched by even the United States and its allies.

God forbid but if China is provoked into entering a military confrontation with us and by extension all the nations friendly to us, it might unleash its military power on all of us and we may never see the light of day again.

In the meantime, we have to exert all diplomatic efforts to calm it down to avoid the confrontation. Some quarters are asking: until when can we bear its bullying and we might be forced to fight back. It imposes several conditions that we may not altogether fulfill.