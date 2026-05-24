I have witnessed the time when the Senate floor was a room of sober reflection, where words were more important than theater, and the fate of the nation did not hinge on plot twists worthy of prime-time drama. But today you must ask yourself: Did the Senate adjourn, or did it just hit “record”?

Welcome to “The SeNateflix”, a genre-bending political series that has blurred the line between public service and performance art, between accountability and choreography, between institutional dignity and the irresistible lure of spectacle.

Episode 1: The Prodigal Enforcer Returns

Every great series needs a redemption arc. Enter Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, back after six months of conspicuous absence, as a character believed already written off but unexpectedly resurrected to decide the season finale. He came back noisily. It was on purpose. Strategic. Almost… movie-like.

The timing alone is eyebrow-raising. He reappears after months of silence, just as the Senate needs a critical mass of votes to possibly remove its own leader. What a coincidence! Oh well… in The SeNateflix, coincidence is bad writing. The two Cayetano senators forgot to consult their younger and more creative brother, Direk Lino Cayetano!

The optics are tough to miss: a senator who shunned the spotlight reemerges not to address outstanding questions, but to cast a critical vote in an internal power struggle. It would be funny if it wasn’t so important.

Episode 2: Catch Me If You Can, Legislative Edition

Then the chase.

There are reports that NBI agents are said to be within the Senate grounds, allegedly hunting the same returning senator, with an international warrant, in a development that sounds like something out of an action sequence. The Senate, long thought to be a refuge of state immunity and decorum, quickly becomes a maze of need. Hallways become escape paths. Offices are safe havens. In real time, the line between law enforcement and institutional protocol gets blurry.

One asks oneself: since when does the rule of law need stage directions?

If true, the spectacle poses deep questions about jurisdiction, accountability, and the uneasy relationship between national sovereignty and international obligations. But those questions risk being overwhelmed by the theatrics of the chase itself, with the drama drowning out the discourse.

Episode 3: An Attack or An Act?

No series is complete without raised stakes, and Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano provides them with a statement that the Senate was “under attack” … whatever that meant in the legislative vocabulary of the new Senate President. The claim comes amid reports, though highly disputed, unclear, and rapidly amplified, of an alleged exchange of gunfire between the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms and NBI agents.

“Attack.”

That’s a strong word. It means danger, invasion, urgency. But in The SeNateflix, words are sometimes used as lighting effects, designed to intensify emotion rather than to shed light on truth. Was the Senate really under siege? Or was it suffering from a dramatic overdose? The risk of such framing is not just rhetorical. When institutions depict procedural conflicts as existential threats, the public is conditioned to see governance as a personality conflict rather than a system of laws.

And nuance is the first casualty on that battlefield.

Episode 4: Technique, Timing, and Tears

Then the emotional peak.

Sen. Pia Cayetano’s privilege speech was delivered with both attention and skepticism. Critics say she had the spotlight and, with visible emotion, delivered a performance with what they derisively call “crocodile tears.” Sen. Loren Legarda stood beside her. And what might best be described as an act of disciplined subtlety. A measured, composed, almost theatrical restraint.

Together, they are a study in contrast, an overt emotion and a controlled delivery, passion and poise, tears and timing. But in a series already rife with drama, even genuine emotion risks being read as scripted. The public, after all, has been becoming an increasingly discerning audience. They are no longer passive spectators. They’re critics, they’re fact-checkers, and they’re the unwilling subscribers to a show they can’t switch off.

And when tears are on cue in moments of institutional crisis, the question that remains is not just what is felt but what is staged.

Season Review: When Governance Becomes Genre

The connection between these episodes is not a coincidence. It is a pattern. A clear creeping transformation of government into a show. Appearances timed for maximum effect. Cinematic battles. Emotional performances in the spotlight of public attention.

Each moment, taken by itself, could be defended. But together, they paint a troubling picture of a Senate that risks prioritizing narrative over nuance, visibility over veracity. The danger is not that the Senate has become a theater. The danger is that it might start to believe its own script.

End Scene: The Audience Chooses

Ratings decide renewal for any streaming series. That is the job of the public in a democracy. Now, it is for the real audience, the Filipino people, to choose whether they are mere spectators or stakeholders. Will they eat it up, or will they question the direction? Because behind the satire of The SeNateflix lies a serious truth: governance is not entertainment. It’s a responsibility. It’s about accountability. It is a consequence. And while twists and turns may entertain, it is clarity and credibility that sustain institutions.

The cameras may be rolling. The characters can continue to play. But sooner or later, the audience will pose the only question that matters: Is this still public service or just another show?