THE STEEL AND THE STEAL

A darker story unfolds in a town where steel symbolizes progress, and power reportedly leans toward personal gain. RealSteel Corporation’s recent attempt to seek the suspension of San Simon Mayor Abundio “JP” Punsalan Jr. is more than a legal move; it signals a showdown between business and extortion. As bribery allegations emerge, the line between governance and greed becomes blurred, raising a key question: when does steel turn into a steal?

Earlier this month, RealSteel Corporation took decisive action to safeguard its interests and uphold the rule of law by submitting a motion to the Office of the Ombudsman requesting the temporary suspension of San Simon Mayor Abundio “JP” Punsalan Jr. The request, filed on September 8, 2025, highlights the company’s strong belief that unresolved allegations of extortion cannot coexist with transparent governance.

By invoking preventive suspension, RealSteel emphasizes that justice must be protected from potential abuse of authority. The motion explicitly cites “the gravity of the offenses leveled against Punsalan and the strong evidence of guilt in extorting money from RealSteel Corporation,” thereby framing suspension not as punishment but as a necessary step to maintain an impartial process.

On August 5, 2025, the National Bureau of Investigation carried out an entrapment operation at a restaurant in Clark Freeport, leading to the arrest of Mayor Punsalan and six associates. This operation, aimed at intercepting a suspected cash exchange for official favors, supports the story of coercion at the heart of the steel firm’s complaint.

RealSteel’s allegations expose a harsh truth: a public official who used regulatory oversight for personal gain by demanding payments in exchange for a local government resolution favorable to the company’s operations. If proven true, such actions violate fundamental public service principles and erode the trust of both constituents and investors.

Yet, the wheels of justice turned unevenly. On September 2, Presiding Judge Desiree Gertrude Orquila-Mordez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 206 granted a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Punsalan, leading to his release from detention. Although legally sound, the judicial decision cast a shadow over the principle that public officials should remain above reproach while under investigation.

Barely forty-eight hours after his release, Punsalan resumed his duties as mayor on September 4, citing the absence of any injunction preventing him from exercising his office. This swift reinstatement, occurring before the Ombudsman could even decide on the motion for his suspension, risks sending a dangerous message: that political survival can outweigh accountability.

Beyond legal strategies, there is a wider trust crisis: the social contract weakens when citizens see those responsible for public welfare avoiding accountability through procedural loopholes. Communities become wary, investments slow down, and civic engagement declines under the burden of perceived impunity.

The Ombudsman now faces an important decision. Acting swiftly to implement a preventive suspension would demonstrate that no official is above scrutiny. Such an action wouldn’t suggest guilt but would show a strong commitment to due process and institutional integrity.

The RealSteel-Punsalan controversy highlights a common problem in Philippine local governance: the acceptance of extortion as a normal part of bureaucratic procedures. To end this damaging cycle, stakeholders, from business leaders to civil society, must advocate for reforms that eliminate exploitative practices and increase transparency.

If democracy is to thrive in San Simon and beyond, the message must be clear: irresponsible abuse of power will face resistance rooted in principles and unity. The people of San Simon deserve leadership that respects its mandate, and they need a public sphere where accountability isn't optional but a fundamental part of the environment.

Clearly, the strength of a democracy isn’t measured by the steel in its infrastructure but by the integrity of its institutions. The RealSteel case is more than a corporate dispute; it tests how far governance will go to protect public trust. If accountability weakens, so does the foundation of civic life. Let this moment be a turning point where transparency prevails and leadership is held to the highest standards.

Only then can the people of San Simon build a future rooted in “steel” rather than “steal”.