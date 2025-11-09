THE TWO FACES OF PUBLIC SERVICE

The morning a fresh graduate entered a tax office seeking a routine transaction turned into an unwelcome display of institutional cruelty. Observers watched a ritual meant to affirm civic belonging degrade into an act of humiliation. The graduate brought paperwork and the fragile hope of stepping into adult responsibility. The encounter revealed a public system capable of efficiently processing paperwork but failing to offer humanity.

A BIR staff member exercised authority in a way that compromised dignity. The behavior resembled an old dynamic where power was shown by how loudly it could silence another. The graduate’s trembling response reflected a humane reaction to intimidation in a space that should have provided procedural clarity and basic courtesy. The incident revealed how a single interaction can undermine trust between citizen and state.

In a different scene, a police official in Tabuk responded to a report of baby formula theft with calm compassion and practical empathy. The officer viewed a desperate act as a social issue rather than a spectacle of punishment. This approach earned praise from colleagues and community members who saw an instinct to protect rather than to punish. That response presented a contrasting image of public service when discretion is exercised with integrity.

Public servants are meant to interpret the law into compassionate action. When discretion becomes a tool for mockery, the law endures a deeper wound than any procedural mistake can cause. The Tabuk officer’s behavior demonstrated how enforcement and compassion coexist within the same institutional structure. The BIR incident served as a warning that institutions can enforce rules without respecting the individuals those rules are intended to help.

The two episodes expose contrasting cultural norms within government agencies. Some systems foster a stance of command and detachment that leads staff to prioritize efficiency over human consideration. Others expect officers to exercise judgment in ways that minimize harm and uphold dignity. When the latter dominates, citizens are given the protection and respect that legitimize state authority.

Corrective measures must go beyond individual accountability and focus on structural reform. Training programs centered on empathy, de-escalation, and service ethics should become mandatory in public employment. Leadership needs to state priorities that clearly encourage restraint and attentiveness. Reforms should aim to change everyday interactions at counters and checkpoints so routine exchanges no longer become moments of humiliation.

Empathy in public service is an essential operational skill rather than just a moral gesture. Practitioners who know how to balance enforcement with compassion can reduce conflicts, shorten transaction times, and encourage voluntary compliance. The Tabuk example demonstrates how an officer’s humane response can defuse a crisis and rebuild community trust. Conversely, the BIR episode illustrates what happens when empathy is missing from the approach.

Citizens who experience mistreatment deserve clear channels for redress and meaningful protection against retaliation. Reporting systems must be accessible and transparent, and complainants must see tangible results. When complaints are treated as mere formalities with no real consequences, it sends a message to public servants that mistreatment is acceptable. A credible accountability system fosters deterrence and helps restore public trust.

Leadership culture shapes daily norms through the signals it sends about acceptable behavior. Leaders who overlook humiliating conduct implicitly permit its recurrence. Leaders who openly endorse the value of humane treatment and follow through with concrete reforms change institutional incentives. The Tabuk officer’s commendation should be paired with a sustained commitment to integrate similar practices into training curricula and performance metrics.

Civil society and professional associations must press institutions until reforms become permanent. Advocacy that transforms public outrage into policy suggestions and oversight efforts can turn frustration into institutional learning. Coalitions that involve legal experts, service users, and reform-minded officials can establish standards for respectful, effective public service across agencies.

Education and deliberate reflection turn isolated incidents into lasting lessons. The new graduate’s experience should be included in administrative ethics modules, while the Tabuk officer’s handling of a family in crisis should be used in training exercises on discretion. A mature public administration views each failure and success as a data point for ongoing improvement rather than a one-time headline.

The ultimate test of a republic is how it treats those who come to its gates carrying hope and need. When institutions allow behaviors that humiliate, civic life slowly erodes. Conversely, when institutions recognize and practice acts of compassion, public trust gains legitimacy and moral authority. The two sides of public service are at a crossroads, and the public must decide based on principles that uphold human dignity.