The tyrants are at it again

PUBLIC utility jeepney drivers and operators never stop going against any government move to modernize the transport sector/

<aim group, Manibela, has protested every move by the government to modernize saying it is beyond its means to acquire the modern vehicles despite the government’s advice for them to organize cooperatives to boost their borrowing power. The financial institutions, of course, would frown on the individual capacity to borrow and repay whatever loans are extended to the group.

The Senate in order to score political points tried to stop/defer the implementation of the modernization program but PBBN put his foot down on the Senate resolution saying a majority if the operators and drivers have already complied with the requirements of the program hence, there is no point in stopping or deferring the program. So/

These drivers and operators are sadists. They do not care if commuters suffer and lose their jobs because of frequent absences and tardiness caused by strikes staged by the former.

Several times in the past they have staged what they called nationwide stoppages in collaboration with other jeepney groups.

But lately, these other jeepney drivers and operators have realized they achieve nothing in staging strikes. Instead, condemnation from the commuters comes their way and so they have second thoughts about joining the stoppage.

Besides, the jeepney groups from the provinces and other areas do not join the strikes. The LGU in their areas have talked to them and persuaded them not to join.

# # #

The law is harsh but it is the law and everyone is expected to obey it.

The law on public transport modernization is not flawless. In fact it has defects which need to be corrected and the lawmakers are right to revisit the law and introduce amendments.

The motive for the law is acceptable by many operators and drivers. All what is needed is exhaustive clarification of its provisions so that all those concerned are affected by it. There is no other way but proper explanation of an otherwise ambiguous law.