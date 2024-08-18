Toll operators also need to raise rates

DEFINITELY, expressways provide for fast, easy and hassle-free trips. They shorten the distance, so to speak and give motorists and commuters extra time during their travels to destinations near or far.

There are in existence several expressways and more planned to be built in other areas to shorten further travel time.

We acknowledge their invaluable contribution to progress but we have to pay the price for the comfort and convenience they afford us.

It is no surprise therefore that toll operators ask for rate hikes and they have reasons to do so. Entry to these expressways have been technology-aided such as RFID and Easy Trip but lately there have been complaints against these innovations especially the RFID.

The Toll Regulatory Board is the agency tasked to handle matters and issues affecting the expressways, toll rates and the like.

It has the sensitive task of balancing the call of the public to defer the toll rate hike and that of the tollway operators.

San Miguel Corporation, other conglomerates and foreign investors make up the list of companies which are undertaking the expansion of more expressways in the country. They want a good return on their investments.

The public-private partnership should be enhanced in favor of big-ticket projects to improve our transport skyline. The national government should encourage more participation in the partnership and allow more projects to be conceptualized and implemented.

President Bongbong Marcos has put his foot down on the Senate’s resolution to stop/defer the PUV Modernization Program.

He says majority of the transport coops are in favor of implementing the program and therefore there is no sensible reason to stop the same.

The PUV Modernization Program is on its complettion but some provisions in the said program need to be scrutinized to arrive at more conciliatory and affordable solutions.

Of course, Piston and Manibela, the two most protests abled groups are always ready to stage paralyzing strikes!