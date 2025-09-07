TOWARDS A MORE CONSCIENTIOUS FOURTH ESTATE

The media is often called the fourth pillar of democracy. However, the recent controversy sparked by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has cast a serious, sobering shadow over journalistic integrity. His direct yet restrained Facebook post, questioning whether journalists accept payments to feature politically involved figures, clothed in what an expert called “covert advertising,” has stirred public opinion and prompted national reflection. Although this moment causes discomfort, it offers a rare chance for collective moral recalibration.

At the core of the issue is a critical question: What is the cost of truth in a society overwhelmed by spectacle? When media outlets blur the lines between editorial judgment and commercial interests, the public faces a dangerous landscape of half-truths and curated stories. Mayor Sotto’s intervention, though not judicial, has shattered the complacency that often cloaks media outlets. It acts as a call to reassess the ethical principles that underpin journalism.

The implications of this controversy go far beyond the personalities involved. It has revealed how fragile public trust in media really is, which isn't just built on eloquence or access but on a steadfast dedication to truth. In a time when influence is bought and visibility is turned into a commodity, the ethical standards of journalism need to stay grounded. The nation must now ask: Are we just consuming news, or are we being sold stories?

This moment also prompts us to think more deeply about what journalists should do to protect democratic discourse. (But does the media truly care about democratic discourse at all?) Their role isn't to make things more interesting or glamorous but to enhance transparency, truthfulness, and honesty. When journalists become channels for political rehabilitation or image laundering, whether intentionally or through neglect, they abandon their sacred role. People deserve more than polished interviews and clean biographies; they deserve the truth, no matter how hard it may be to see or hear.

Yet, amid the disillusionment, there is hope. The fact that this issue has sparked widespread dialogue testifies to the enduring power of civic conscience. Citizens are no longer passive information consumers; they are gradually becoming discerning participants in the democratic process. This controversy has awakened a collective yearning for transparency, accountability, and ethical integrity, not just from politicians but from those who chronicle their actions.

Educational institutions, media organizations, and civil society must seize this moment to reaffirm the importance of ethics in journalism. Codes of conduct should not be ornamental but must be lived, taught, and enforced. Media literacy should be woven into our educational system, empowering citizens to question, critique, and demand better. For democracy to flourish, its storytellers must be beyond reproach.

This incident also underscores the need for structural reforms in media financing, content regulation, and oversight. Ethical compromises become unavoidable when journalists’ independence depends on political favors or advertising revenue. The country needs to explore long-term solutions that allow journalists to serve the public good, prioritizing truth over traffic and integrity over influence.

Mayor Sotto’s post may not have named names, but it identified a problem that has long festered in silence. Despite political and collateral risks, his courage to speak out reminds us that authentic leadership is about principle, not popularity. In doing so, he has defended the sanctity of public office and challenged the media to reclaim its noblest purpose.

Ultimately, this controversy isn’t merely a scandal to be buried in the news cycle but a mirror held up to the nation’s conscience. It’s an opportunity to reaffirm that truth is not for sale, journalism is not a commodity, and democracy demands more than spectacle. Journalism needs substance. Let this start a more vigilant, virtuous, and courageous media landscape.

I hope we, especially in the media, begin to seize this moment to hold ourselves accountable, prioritize honesty over sensationalism, and uphold the values essential for a thriving democracy. The actual test of a free press isn’t in its ability to entertain or attract viewers but in its commitment to truthfully and honestly informing the public and speaking truth to power.