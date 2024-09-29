Visa Voyage

As I stood in line with countless other applicants at the US Embassy in Manila, a wave of nostalgia washed over me. It was hard not to reflect on my first visa application, a process that felt like a monumental achievement when I received my approval on the first try. Fast forward to now, and here I was again, but this time under different circumstances—I was reapplying for my visa after losing it, which had been attached to my old, expired Philippine passport.

The journey began with the usual online application, where I meticulously filled out every blank and requirement. I even took an unedited photo for the visa—no templates or filters this time. The process cost me around Php 10,000, a hefty price, but one I was willing to pay. After securing an appointment, my wife and I arrived early on schedule, ready to tackle the day. Parking across the embassy set me back another 150 pesos, which I handed to Bong Dalisay, the friendly parking attendant.

Before heading into the embassy, we stopped by a nearby coffee shop for a quick breakfast. As I strolled towards the embassy, I was struck by the hustle and bustle around me—vendors calling out, trying to sell everything from ballpens to umbrellas. As I approached the entrance, I am aware that no electronic devices are allowed inside. Somehow, I felt a strange sense of liberation, disconnected from social media and the incessant buzz of notifications.

Inside the embassy, the atmosphere was a mix of hope and anxiety. Most people came dressed to impress, some with nervous fidgets while others wore excited smiles. As I waited for my turn, I observed the ebb and flow of emotions around me. The joy of those who received approvals was palpable, while the despair of the few who were denied weighed heavily in the air.

When it finally came time for my interview, the lady consular officer didn’t ask me many questions. In mere seconds, my fate was sealed—approval! I hurried back to the car, eager to share the good news with my wife and celebrate this small victory.

However, just as I was about to bask in the joy of my success, my morning took an unexpected turn. Men in blue uniforms attempted to stop me for an alleged traffic violation. I asked for a warning, hoping to resolve the issue amicably, but they countered with a "discount" to my supposedly hefty fine. In that moment, I swiftly called a friend, and the traffic guy overheard the tense exchange. I could sense the shift in the enforcer’s demeanor as my friend’s presence on the line made it clear I wasn’t someone to be trifled with.

Despite the hiccup, it all ended on a high note. My visa was approved, and I was ready to embark on my next adventure. As I drove away, I couldn’t help but smile—after all, I had just navigated the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with reapplying for a visa.

See you again soon, US of A!