WHAT IS REALLY WRONG WITH THE DepEd?

The Supreme Court has now been asked to intervene in yet another sweeping change at the Department of Education (DepEd): the so-called “Strengthened Senior High School Curriculum.” The petition is no small complaint. It is a loud alarm. The teacher has even appealed to the Constitution to halt a reform that reduces core subjects from fifteen to five and merges four specialized strands into two broad tracks.

This is no longer just a policy disagreement but a crisis of faith. When a teacher fears that curriculum reform will destroy both the depth of learning and livelihoods, the issue is no longer confined to academic circles but becomes systemic. It becomes ethical as well. The education sector, as the petitioner had sharply warned, cannot be a “legal laboratory for trial-and-error policies”.

So, what’s really wrong with the DepEd? The answer is complicated. “We’re not just struggling with curriculum design. It is afflicted with chronic instability. There is a constant churn of reforms, revisions, and reinventions that betrays an institution uncertain of its own direction. Each new administration brings with it a new framework, a new slogan, a new “solution,” and they are discarded before they are even understood.

The more profound tragedy is that this instability is occurring within a system already burdened by structural problems. The Philippine education sector has long been burdened by overcrowded classrooms, underpaid and overworked teachers, poor learning outcomes, and a widening gap between schooling and employment. Curriculum reform alone cannot fix what is essentially a governance failure.

Is the curriculum really the issue? Not exactly. Yes, it’s been congested, disjointed, and at times out of touch with what’s needed in the real world. Even the DepEd itself has admitted that previous editions were too difficult and failed to guarantee mastery of basic skills. But to say the problem is the curriculum misses the tougher issue: inconsistency in leadership.

Because a ‘better’ curriculum that changes every few years is useless. What good is decongestion if we leave teachers without the time, training, or resources to adapt? A paper redesign is meaningless if the implementation is rushed, the evaluation is incomplete, and the consultation is perfunctory. The petition itself acknowledges this flaw, citing the hasty rollout and lack of proper pilot testing.

The pattern is painfully obvious. First, a reform is announced with great promises. Then it is patchily implemented, overburdening teachers and confusing learners. Then criticism gets louder. And then another reform is proposed to “fix” the last one. And the cycle repeats. The victims are always the same: students who can’t anchor their learning and teachers who are forced to recalibrate their practice over and over again.

This contradiction even shows in the latest reforms. It’s true, research shows that easier curricula can lead to improved student outcomes, but it also shows that teachers pay the price, pulled in opposite directions by new expectations and inadequate resources. No reform succeeds without support. It merely becomes a dislodgment.

And this leads us to the most damning question: Is DepEd reforming education, or just reforming policy documents? Because real reform is slow, careful, and evidence-based. Sustained monitoring and evaluation should be ensured and serve as a reference for further consultations on reform. It has to carry over from one administration to the next. It requires treating teachers as professionals, not as passive implementers of ever-changing directives.

So, how do we fix a problem like DepEd? Let’s start by ending the culture of abrupt, large-scale experimentation. Any curriculum reform must undergo full-cycle pilot testing, independent evaluation, monitoring and evaluation, and open public review before it is rolled out nationwide. Reform is earned through evidence, not dictated by memos and department orders.

Second, institutionalize continuity. Education policy should be independent of changes in political administration. Leadership needs to be bound to a national, long-term education roadmap that ensures reforms are sustained, refined, and not discarded beyond individual secretaries. Stability is not the same as stagnation. It is a significant condition of progress.

Third, invest where it matters. Teachers need training, time, and fair pay. Schools need classrooms, resources, and digital infrastructure. Students need support systems outside of curriculum design. Without them, even the most elegant curriculum will collapse under the weight of reality.

The case before the Supreme Court is more than a legal case. It’s a reflection of a broken system. The question now is, will DepEd look into that mirror and face the truth? Because no matter how “strengthened” any curriculum is, it can never be strong enough to save Philippine education unless the leadership itself is fixed.The Supreme Court has now been asked to intervene in yet another sweeping change at the Department of Education (DepEd): the so-called “Strengthened Senior High School Curriculum.” The petition is no small complaint. It is a loud alarm. The teacher has even appealed to the Constitution to halt a reform that reduces core subjects from fifteen to five and merges four specialized strands into two broad tracks.

This is no longer just a policy disagreement but a crisis of faith. When a teacher fears that curriculum reform will destroy both the depth of learning and livelihoods, the issue is no longer confined to academic circles but becomes systemic. It becomes ethical as well. The education sector, as the petitioner had sharply warned, cannot be a “legal laboratory for trial-and-error policies”.

So, what’s really wrong with the DepEd? The answer is complicated. “We’re not just struggling with curriculum design. It is afflicted with chronic instability. There is a constant churn of reforms, revisions, and reinventions that betrays an institution uncertain of its own direction. Each new administration brings with it a new framework, a new slogan, a new “solution,” and they are discarded before they are even understood.

The more profound tragedy is that this instability is occurring within a system already burdened by structural problems. The Philippine education sector has long been burdened by overcrowded classrooms, underpaid and overworked teachers, poor learning outcomes, and a widening gap between schooling and employment. Curriculum reform alone cannot fix what is essentially a governance failure.

Is the curriculum really the issue? Not exactly. Yes, it’s been congested, disjointed, and at times out of touch with what’s needed in the real world. Even the DepEd itself has admitted that previous editions were too difficult and failed to guarantee mastery of basic skills. But to say the problem is the curriculum misses the tougher issue: inconsistency in leadership.

Because a ‘better’ curriculum that changes every few years is useless. What good is decongestion if we leave teachers without the time, training, or resources to adapt? A paper redesign is meaningless if the implementation is rushed, the evaluation is incomplete, and the consultation is perfunctory. The petition itself acknowledges this flaw, citing the hasty rollout and lack of proper pilot testing.

The pattern is painfully obvious. First, a reform is announced with great promises. Then it is patchily implemented, overburdening teachers and confusing learners. Then criticism gets louder. And then another reform is proposed to “fix” the last one. And the cycle repeats. The victims are always the same: students who can’t anchor their learning and teachers who are forced to recalibrate their practice over and over again.

This contradiction even shows in the latest reforms. It’s true, research shows that easier curricula can lead to improved student outcomes, but it also shows that teachers pay the price, pulled in opposite directions by new expectations and inadequate resources. No reform succeeds without support. It merely becomes a dislodgment.

And this leads us to the most damning question: Is DepEd reforming education, or just reforming policy documents? Because real reform is slow, careful, and evidence-based. Sustained monitoring and evaluation should be ensured and serve as a reference for further consultations on reform. It has to carry over from one administration to the next. It requires treating teachers as professionals, not as passive implementers of ever-changing directives.

So, how do we fix a problem like DepEd? Let’s start by ending the culture of abrupt, large-scale experimentation. Any curriculum reform must undergo full-cycle pilot testing, independent evaluation, monitoring and evaluation, and open public review before it is rolled out nationwide. Reform is earned through evidence, not dictated by memos and department orders.

Second, institutionalize continuity. Education policy should be independent of changes in political administration. Leadership needs to be bound to a national, long-term education roadmap that ensures reforms are sustained, refined, and not discarded beyond individual secretaries. Stability is not the same as stagnation. It is a significant condition of progress.

Third, invest where it matters. Teachers need training, time, and fair pay. Schools need classrooms, resources, and digital infrastructure. Students need support systems outside of curriculum design. Without them, even the most elegant curriculum will collapse under the weight of reality.

The case before the Supreme Court is more than a legal case. It’s a reflection of a broken system. The question now is, will DepEd look into that mirror and face the truth? Because no matter how “strengthened” any curriculum is, it can never be strong enough to save Philippine education unless the leadership itself is fixed.