WHAT IS THERE TO WRITE ABOUT REP. KIKO BARZAGA?

Rep. Kiko Barzaga dances with bold flair. In the grand masquerade of Philippine politics, where seriousness often wears a clown nose and solemnity moves to trending hashtags, he doesn’t just hold a congressional seat; he transforms it into a stage, complete with props, pets, and punchlines.

Barzaga’s political performance resembles more of a variety show than a serious legislative effort. His resignation from the National Unity Party was not a strategic move but a dramatic exit. There were cats. There were captions. The scene reeked with a level of drama that would make soap opera writers jealous.

His critics, armed with constitutional references and plenty of indignation, try to interpret his behavior. They point to livestreams, feline companions, and spontaneous calls for the president’s resignation. These actions do not resemble policy but performance art. Barzaga does not debate; he delivers monologues.

Ethics complaints come in like fan mail, each adding a new layer to his evolving character arc. His removal from the Army Reserve Force didn’t lessen his presence; it made his story more compelling. He portrays himself as a digital martyr, persecuted not by institutions but by poor internet reception. I wonder how he will be able to “meow” his way out of the latest severe cases he now faces.

Barzaga invokes “the people” with the enthusiasm of a motivational speaker and the ambiguity of a horoscope. His statements do not resemble platforms; they resemble slogans. He does not consult constituents; he consults algorithms. Engagement metrics guide his direction.

Observers find it difficult to categorize him. He doesn’t conform to the typical mold of a legislator or resemble the usual activist archetype. Instead, he belongs to a unique category that some might call legislative absurdism. He blends influencer culture with parliamentary privilege, creating a hybrid that thrives on confusion and feeds on spectacle.

His presence in Congress challenges traditional decorum. He doesn’t wait for recognition but seizes the spotlight with the urgency of someone who believes the plenary hall is a livestream studio. He doesn’t whisper. He performs. The institution, long used to quiet incompetence, now has to deal with loud irrelevance.

Barzaga’s antics do not diminish the House’s dignity. The decline occurred long before he arrived. He added neon lights to highlight the cracks. His behavior doesn’t scandalize the system but reveals the often-ignored farce. He is not the virus but the symptom, magnified by social media.

His importance isn’t in passing laws but in symbolic disruption. He doesn’t enact legislation; he undermines the performative aspect of politics itself. His presence in the chamber mocks the institution that once valued its gravitas.

Public reaction to Barzaga swings between outrage and amusement. Few remain indifferent. He commands attention like someone who knows that relevance isn’t earned by merit but created through noise in politics. He spends his political capital like a teenager uses mobile data recklessly, creatively, and always with a meme.

Writing about Barzaga involves exploring the development of political identity. He shifts the focus from substance to spectacle, from careful deliberation to disruption. His significance lies not in what he accomplishes but in what he reveals about the current state and image of Philippine politics. He is not a lawmaker but a shaper of perception.

Barzaga holds a mirror to a country that once valued gravitas and asks us uncomfortably what we have become. He offers no solutions but instead provides us a reflection of the kind and quality of politics we allow to exist, showing a man with a cat and a camera, exposing a system that now trades in spectacle, rewards the absurd, and treats seriousness as an endangered species. The question is no longer about one politician’s love for performative acts and popularity, but about a public and an institution that have learned to laugh where no one should be laughing at all, instead demanding accountability.