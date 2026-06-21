When the Pendulum Swings Too Far

A healthy society is built on balance. Like a ship at sea, we make progress not by leaning entirely to one side, but by maintaining equilibrium. When the weight shifts too far in one direction, the vessel becomes unstable. The same is true for public discourse.

We have seen increasing attempts to use social media and mainstream platforms not merely to advocate for causes, but to pressure institutions into abandoning their own identities, traditions, and convictions. Advocacy is a legitimate part of democracy. Coercion is not.

A recent example involved an educational institution that declined a request of conducting activities that were inconsistent with its religious identity and mission. Rather than respecting the institution's right to uphold its own values, some chose to publicly portray the decision as intolerance or exclusion.

But a school, especially a faith-based one, has the right to remain faithful to the principles upon which it was founded. Diversity does not mean every institution must become identical. True pluralism means allowing different institutions to maintain different beliefs and practices.

A garden is beautiful not because every flower is the same, but because each flower remains true to what it is.

When we demand that every institution conform to our preferences, we are no longer asking for acceptance. We are demanding surrender.

Another troubling trend is the growing willingness of some voices in media to fog the line between opinion and fact. Objective realities are sometimes presented as unquestionable truths, even when they remain matters of legitimate debate.

Facts should not be adjusted to fit narratives. Narratives should be adjusted to fit facts.

A compass that is deliberately recalibrated to point elsewhere does not change the location of north. It only increases the likelihood that travelers become lost.

Society functions best when we can distinguish between respecting individuals and redefining reality. Every person deserves dignity. Every person deserves courtesy. Every person deserves protection from discrimination and mistreatment. But respect for people should never require the abandonment of reason, evidence, or common sense.

Most people, regardless of their background, simply want to live peacefully, contribute to society, and be treated fairly. They do not seek conflict. They do not seek special treatment. They do not demand that everyone think exactly as they do.

In fact, acceptance is often earned naturally through everyday interactions. When people demonstrate kindness, competence, integrity, and respect, they are generally welcomed by their communities. Genuine acceptance grows through relationships, not through pressure campaigns.

There is also a lesson that extends beyond any single issue. Modern culture frequently promotes the idea that if something makes us happy, then it must be right. Yet history teaches otherwise.

Happiness alone is not a moral compass. Many choices that bring temporary satisfaction can still be harmful, irresponsible, or unjust.

Freedom without responsibility becomes excess.

Rights without restraint become entitlement.

And advocacy without humility becomes intolerance disguised as virtue.

The challenge before us is not choosing between compassion and truth. We need both. Compassion without truth can become sentimentality. Truth without compassion can become cruelty. A mature society embraces both and sacrifices neither.

Perhaps the goal should not be to force every institution, every citizen, and every community to march in lockstep. Instead, we should learn once again how to coexist—respecting differences, defending facts, and allowing others the same freedoms we ask for ourselves.

The pendulum of society will always swing. Wisdom lies not in pushing it harder, but in keeping it from swinging too far.