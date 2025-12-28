YEAR-END YEARNINGS: ON KAPWA AND KEEPING

As the year approaches its final moments, we reflect on the small reckonings: unreturned favors, quiet rescues, the steady hands that appeared without fanfare. We measure them against a deeper understanding of belonging called kapwa. In this way, keeping becomes an ethical act as much as a personal impulse, a disciplined tenderness that calls us to care for what truly matters without losing ourselves. In a culture where identities are porous and obligations extend outward, yearning is not just sentimental but revealing. It exposes gaps in reciprocity, highlights where boundaries must be learned, and underscores the delicate work of accepting steadiness without suspicion.

This article explores learning: how one learns to support others and be supported, to nurture tenderness where it will be received, and to let the year’s losses and mercies teach a quieter, more thoughtful courage.

***

We learn, slowly and without ceremony, that maturity is not a list of victories but a reframing of hope. It is the moment when one stops demanding from others what they cannot give and begins to reserve tenderness for those who can reciprocate. This is not cynicism but a Filipino kind of realism, rooted in malasakit yet tempered by the hard-won wisdom of boundaries.

That wisdom changes how we navigate relationships. Where we once begged for loyalty, we now see the difference between absence and inability, between betrayal and limitation. In that understanding, there is grief, yes, but also a new way of caring, one that shows generosity where it’s received and keeps silent reserve where it’s not.

***

When steadiness arrives, it can feel like a foreign language. Our nervous system, conditioned by years of unpredictability, interprets consistency as a sign of impending loss; reciprocity may seem undeserved because survival once depended on over-giving. The work of healing, then, is not just to identify what one deserves but to learn how to accept it without self-sabotage.

This learning is a slow process of developing trust. It asks us to sit with discomfort when kindness is offered, to allow care to be accepted without rehearsing an escape, and to accept that peace can be ordinary rather than temporary. In that acceptance, we discover a new language of belonging, one that makes steadiness ordinary and, in its ordinariness, revolutionary.

***

There is a special courage in surviving without making a spectacle. We faced private battles that others never saw, and that invisibility became both our shield and our burden. Acknowledging that no one knew how tough our struggles were is a quiet claim to heroism: not the kind that seeks applause, but the kind that still demands recognition.

This survival redefines simple acts, like wiping tears, standing up again, and pretending to be okay, as the real signs of strength. The end-of-year perspective allows us to see these small recoveries as building blocks of victories, each a patch in the fabric of a self that has been repaired, if not yet whole.

***

Hard lessons often come as limitations: the need to say no, the discipline of not oversharing, and the clarity that not everyone will stand in solidarity. These are not defeats but growths. We learn to conserve our energy, to choose where to be generous, and to protect the delicate process of becoming.

By accepting that the year did not defeat us but instead taught us, we embrace a different kind of victory. Growth here is both practical and gentle: a shift toward self-preservation that also serves as preparation. When the new year arrives, we face it with more precise boundaries, more steady hope, and a quieter, more intentional courage.

***

Gratitude at year’s end is a small ritual: a list of names, gestures, and quiet presences that kept the light shining. We thank those who reached out in the darkness, those who stayed without fanfare, and those whose small acts of kindness added up to survival… to living. This gratitude is not sentimental but a conscious acknowledgment of the human threads that made the year tolerable.

Naming these debts acknowledges that no one is an island in the Filipino sense of kapwa. Interdependence, then, is not weakness but a form of dignity. Ending the year with gratitude softens the narrative of hardship and creates space for a gentler story: one in which pain and tenderness coexist, and in which the latter finally receives its due.